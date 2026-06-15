Everyone Made These With Canned Salmon During The Depression Era, But They're Timelessly Delicious
The 1929 stock market crash led to meals that are the very definition of "desperate times call for desperate measures." With economic instability rocking the nation, Depression-era meals like water pie and porcupine meatballs were a necessity. Thankfully, we have more variety today, but some staples of the time — like salmon patties — are delicious enough to eat in any economy.
Similarly to how canned salmon is loved for its affordability and efficiency in the 21st century, the pantry item was widely used across the nation during the Great Depression. Canned salmon was already regarded as a cheap eat, but limited options in the 1930s made the ingredient even more accessible. Economic restrictions resulted in nutritional deficiencies, leading the government to subsidize the vitamin-rich ingredient. At less than five cents a can, salmon soon found its way into soups, loaves, and, of course, patties.
Made with only a few ingredients, it became a staple for the cash-strapped masses. Depression-era pan-fried salmon croquettes combine the canned fish with flour and an egg. Add the ingredients to a bowl, along with salt and pepper, then whisk gently until they're well mixed. As the oil heats in a pan, form similar-sized patties with the salmon mixture. Cook the patties on medium heat for five minutes on each side, or until they're firm and golden brown.
Salmon patties are your new favorite affordable dinner staple
Though we're technically not in a recession, high grocery prices mean that it's always a smart idea to cut costs when shopping for food. Plenty of Depression-era meals can stay in the past, but salmon patties offer a sweet, hearty taste that translates well to modern times. Plus, there are an abundance of canned salmon brands that offer rich, quality fish at a reasonable price. An egg, salt, pepper, and flour are all that's needed for a basic salmon patty, yet the dish works well with a wide range of pantry staples.
Cornmeal, another popular Great Depression ingredient, boosts the sweetness of the salmon while adding a nice crunch. Add other Southern staples to the patty mix, like a dollop of mayonnaise and Cajun seasoning, before frying them up. The crisp cornmeal and moist, savory salmon provide plenty of flavor, but the patties taste delicious when dipped in tartar or remoulade sauce.
The fish patties also serve as a vehicle for getting your veggies in. Mince onions, peppers, and spinach and throw them into the canned salmon mix for a truly nutrient-dense meal. You can stop at salt and pepper, or flavor the patties with dill, lemon juice, and grated parmesan.