Everyone Made These With Canned Salmon During The Depression Era, But They're Timelessly Delicious

The 1929 stock market crash led to meals that are the very definition of "desperate times call for desperate measures." With economic instability rocking the nation, Depression-era meals like water pie and porcupine meatballs were a necessity. Thankfully, we have more variety today, but some staples of the time — like salmon patties — are delicious enough to eat in any economy.

Similarly to how canned salmon is loved for its affordability and efficiency in the 21st century, the pantry item was widely used across the nation during the Great Depression. Canned salmon was already regarded as a cheap eat, but limited options in the 1930s made the ingredient even more accessible. Economic restrictions resulted in nutritional deficiencies, leading the government to subsidize the vitamin-rich ingredient. At less than five cents a can, salmon soon found its way into soups, loaves, and, of course, patties.

Made with only a few ingredients, it became a staple for the cash-strapped masses. Depression-era pan-fried salmon croquettes combine the canned fish with flour and an egg. Add the ingredients to a bowl, along with salt and pepper, then whisk gently until they're well mixed. As the oil heats in a pan, form similar-sized patties with the salmon mixture. Cook the patties on medium heat for five minutes on each side, or until they're firm and golden brown.