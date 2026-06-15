The Struggle 'Cupboard' Meal You Can Make With 5 Canned Ingredients And $7

A good struggle meal has to hit a couple of marks to succeed. It needs to be easy, and it needs to be inexpensive. Ideally, it should also taste good. Too many times, a struggle meal will sacrifice one of those elements in favor of the others, which can be frustrating. The rare meal that pulls off all three is one you might end up making again and again, even when you're not struggling. If you're a fan of Mexican flavors and looking for a filling meal that will cost under $10 and feed up to four people, a hearty five-can chili might be just the thing.

The price of canned foods varies based on where you are and which stores you shop at. Walmart is one option, and usually has some of the most affordable canned foods, with the Great Value brand usually cheaper than most name-brand versions. Of course, most grocery stores have their own generic version of pantry staples, so you can shop around or just stick with the brand you're comfortable with.

Our chili starts with a can of 15-ounce Great Value mixed chili beans (about 90 cents). This is a good shortcut to give you a variety of beans and the base of a sauce. The can includes kidney beans, pinto beans, and black beans in a tomato-based sauce with seasonings like garlic, chili powder, and cumin. You don't want to rely too heavily on a canned product's spices for flavor, but the seasoning helps boost the rest of the ingredients.