The Beatles Imbibed After Performances In The Most British Way Possible

When we think of rock stars, we typically paint a picture of after-party debauchery and endless cocktails, but in the 1960s, sometimes the libations were more refined — and British, really. Rather than throwing back whiskey bottles, Britain's most famous musicians opted for a pot of tea after a rowdy show.

The Beatles changed the concept of fandom forever. Beatlemania became a cultural phenomenon, with fans, most notably young women, succumbing to hysteria at the mere mention of the band. Being on the receiving end wasn't always easy. To escape the slew of diehard fans and paparazzi, the backstage post-show became a respite. According to Jean Shepherd, who interviewed the bandmates for Playboy in 1965, The Beatles' dressing room was always stocked with an array of food, cigarettes, and lots and lots of tea. Shepherd followed John, Paul, George, and Ringo around the British Isles that year, watching them perform and then hide out in their happy place behind the scenes.

In an effort to wind down after shows, The Beatles supposedly ordered a variety of drinks, including Coca-Cola, booze, and, last but certainly not least, tea. Shepherd vividly described the dressing room scene as "a plywood Stonehenge — surrounded by sweaty T-shirts, trays of french fries, steak, pots of tea, and the inevitable TV set." The Beatles had plenty of favorite foods, in addition to a cuppa.