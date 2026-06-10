George Washington, Founding Father Of American Beer? I Tried A Pint Based On His Recipe

As America inches closer to 250 years of existence, everyone is looking to celebrate in a unique way. In perhaps one of the most spirited ways of them all, the New York Public Library dusted off a small beer recipe that George Washington literally penned himself in 1757, tapped nearby neighbor Talea Beer Co. on the shoulder, and asked if it wanted to make its rendition a reality. The answer was an obvious yes, with Talea co-founder LeAnn Darland telling us in an interview, "It's like a dream come true."

Washington's recipe is older than the Declaration of Independence by 19 years. The NYPL is no slouch, having celebrated 125 years in 2025. Talea Beer Co. hasn't forged a history that old, but founders Darland and Tara Hankinson have made quite the mark with their uniquely fun and fruity beers ever since they got things brewing in 2019 as the first women- and veteran-owned craft brewery in New York City. Comparatively, they are newish kids on the block, but Talea was up to this revolutionary task.

The result was two beers — a small batch of George Washington's Original Brew that hews close to and honors the actual recipe (and is sadly not for retail sale), and the Liberty Lager, a drink designed for more modern palates. Interest in both beers has been strong, with even someone claiming to be Martha Washington writing the company looking for a taste of her husband's suds. Luckily, Talea saved some for us, and we pulled up a seat to drink up this bottled-up piece of history.