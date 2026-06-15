What's The Purpose Of Adding Rice To Beer?

When you think of an alcoholic beverage made with rice, your mind likely jumps to sake. Sake is often called a rice wine, which is technically not correct since "wine" refers to fermented grapes — it is actually a fermented rice beverage. It's far from the only drink that can be made with rice, though. One major example? Rice lagers.

Lagers made with rice often utilize malted barley, too — which is why you can't always assume a rice beer is gluten-free. So, why use rice for brewing beer? Because it makes lagers especially light, crisp, and dry. Rice is considered an "adjunct" in beer. Brewers add it into their grain bills because it's entirely fermentable. When malted barley is fermented, it leaves behind at least some level of residual sugar. But yeast easily gobbles rice up and converts it to alcohol — nothing left behind, which boosts that thirst-quenching dry finish. Malted barley is still used as a base because it has diastatic power, enzymes that convert its starches to sugar when it's heated in water; those sugars are what the yeast needs to ferment. Rice does not have this capability, so it must be used with malted barley or special enzymes.

You may be familiar with the controversy around macro breweries like Budweiser using rice. When people learned their light lagers included rice, some saw it as a cheap filler. While we can't speak for the cost-cutting measures that may or may not be at play for those big brands, we can bust the myth that rice automatically equals lazy or lower-quality beer. In many cases, it's quite the opposite.