The Hands-Down Best Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Brand Hails From The Midwest

The praise for Graeter's Mint Chip ice cream is not limited to just the Tasting Table team. Across the internet, there are plenty of voices lifting up this particular scoop. One Redditor posted a photo holding a pint of Mint Chip with a caption reading in part, "First time trying Graeter's and this is the best ice cream I've ever had." In other corners, you can spot Graeter's fans hopping in to correct others who mistakenly think that they've found the best mint chocolate chip ice cream. Though, as with any food sampled by a large enough group of people, there are some dissenting voices out there.

For some, the signature qualities that put Graeter's Mint Chip at the top of our list just don't strike the same chord. The precise application of pure peppermint oil was a treat for us, but others find this flavor to be slightly medicinal, or just a touch off. Surprisingly, the chocolate too, can be divisive. The chocolate chunks are made to stay soft despite both temperature and size, but some folks aren't fond of the texture required to achieve these goals. For others, the issue is simply that the distribution of chocolate can be inconsistent, with occasional pints coming up short.

Despite the profusion of products at the grocery store these days, not a single one has ever pleased the whole crowd. If you're a fan of mint chocolate chip ice cream, though, Graeter's is a brand worth hunting down. And if it doesn't quite fit your fancy, well, it's only fifth on our ranking of Graeter's ice cream flavors, so there are plenty of other delightful options to choose from.