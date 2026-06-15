The Late-'80s Hostess Chocolate Snack Cake You Can Probably Still Taste

In the world of snack cakes, the Twinkie may be the most famous, but it's far from alone. There are Swiss Rolls, Ding Dongs, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Ring Dings, and dozens more. Over the years, plenty of snack cakes have been discontinued as well, including fan favorites like Chocodiles and Little Debbie spice cakes. In the mid-1980s, Hostess introduced a cake for serious chocolate fans that delivered an intense flavor many people still remember today. If you've ever had a Hostess Choco-Bliss cake, you know what we mean.

Choco-Bliss debuted in 1986, and Hostess billed it as a "chocolate lover's dream" right on the package. The cake featured chocolate cream layered between two pieces of devil's food cake and a chocolatey icing on the outside. It was apparently the first all-chocolate snack cake that Hostess ever produced. Reports indicate it was a success, becoming a best-seller by 1988, and it was described as being a little fancier than the average snack cake of the era. It sounds like it may have topped our rankings of Hostess snack cakes if it were still around.

King Arthur Baking's former owner loved Choco-Bliss so much that she made her own version of the cake. She described Choco-Bliss as being a "rich, moist chocolate cake" that had a "creamy lighter-chocolate filling." The chocolate layer on top was described as "fudge-like," and it was the only chocolate-filled snack cake the baker could even remember. One Redditor described the taste and texture of Choco-Bliss in similar terms when they said, "The chocolate icing blended so well with the dense moist cake and the whipped chocolate creme in the middle was so pillowy and light."