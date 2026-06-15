The Late-'80s Hostess Chocolate Snack Cake You Can Probably Still Taste
In the world of snack cakes, the Twinkie may be the most famous, but it's far from alone. There are Swiss Rolls, Ding Dongs, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Ring Dings, and dozens more. Over the years, plenty of snack cakes have been discontinued as well, including fan favorites like Chocodiles and Little Debbie spice cakes. In the mid-1980s, Hostess introduced a cake for serious chocolate fans that delivered an intense flavor many people still remember today. If you've ever had a Hostess Choco-Bliss cake, you know what we mean.
Choco-Bliss debuted in 1986, and Hostess billed it as a "chocolate lover's dream" right on the package. The cake featured chocolate cream layered between two pieces of devil's food cake and a chocolatey icing on the outside. It was apparently the first all-chocolate snack cake that Hostess ever produced. Reports indicate it was a success, becoming a best-seller by 1988, and it was described as being a little fancier than the average snack cake of the era. It sounds like it may have topped our rankings of Hostess snack cakes if it were still around.
King Arthur Baking's former owner loved Choco-Bliss so much that she made her own version of the cake. She described Choco-Bliss as being a "rich, moist chocolate cake" that had a "creamy lighter-chocolate filling." The chocolate layer on top was described as "fudge-like," and it was the only chocolate-filled snack cake the baker could even remember. One Redditor described the taste and texture of Choco-Bliss in similar terms when they said, "The chocolate icing blended so well with the dense moist cake and the whipped chocolate creme in the middle was so pillowy and light."
The sheer bliss of Choco-Bliss
Unfortunately, and for reasons that remain lost to history, Hostess stopped producing Choco-Bliss in 1992. A similar cake called Choco-Licious took its place shortly thereafter; however, this version was also soon discontinued. Fans on Reddit and other forums still discuss Choco-Bliss and remember it fondly, but with no official word on why it was discontinued, there is little speculation online about what happened. It's possible that by the 1990s, the cake simply fell out of favor. Those who remember it today may just be a niche group of fans.
When people online reminisce about Choco-Bliss, they speak in glowing terms. One fan on Facebook said, "These were the epitome of snack decadence to kid me." Another commenter said, "These were a huge hit in our house. And they were the most special thing that Mom could put in a lunch box for a school field trip." Dozens of others shared the same sentiment, with one poster stating, "The best snack ever in 7th grade!"
YouTube comments under old commercials for Choco-Bliss echo the sentiments found on Facebook. The majority of people who remember Choco-Bliss not only enjoyed it but wish that Hostess would bring it back all these years later. One YouTuber simply said, "This was one of my favorites. I wish they would bring them back." The top YouTube comment under one of the old commercials said, "I still miss the Choco-Bliss." If you want a chocolate snack cake today, there's always Hostess CupCakes, but they are not nearly the same.