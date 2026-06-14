What You'll Get At Buffalo Wild Wings When You Order Wings Extra Wet

As with barbecue ribs, eating chicken wings can be a gloriously messy affair, and it can be tricky to consume these fried morsels without getting the sauce they are often extravagantly slathered with all over your fingers, face, and (without a bib or napkin) shirt. True wingnuts know this, embrace it, and demand as much delicious sauce as possible, which is why some Buffalo Wild Wings devotees order their wings "extra wet" — if you plan on doing the same, here's what you can expect.

Since it began in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings has expanded to over 1,300 locations worldwide and has branched out in unexpected directions including a collaboration with Campbell's Soup and a Buffalo dry rub-infused Espresso Proteini, but remains best known for its eponymous wings. The franchise offers over 20 different sauces — our ranking of 24 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces recommends you avoid the disappointing lemon pepper and stick with their original Buffalo) — so if you want to make sure your wings are truly swimming in your sauce of choice, specify that you want them extra wet.

However, those who espouse this modification advise that it is not available when ordering online, but only at BWW restaurants. Make sure you order extra wet, rather than simply wet, as some customers have complained that the latter can result in wings with some dry spots untouched by sauce. You will know your preference has been fulfilled when your wings arrive, as your cardboard wing boat may bear a sticker deeming them "extra wet."