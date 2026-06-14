What You'll Get At Buffalo Wild Wings When You Order Wings Extra Wet
As with barbecue ribs, eating chicken wings can be a gloriously messy affair, and it can be tricky to consume these fried morsels without getting the sauce they are often extravagantly slathered with all over your fingers, face, and (without a bib or napkin) shirt. True wingnuts know this, embrace it, and demand as much delicious sauce as possible, which is why some Buffalo Wild Wings devotees order their wings "extra wet" — if you plan on doing the same, here's what you can expect.
Since it began in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings has expanded to over 1,300 locations worldwide and has branched out in unexpected directions including a collaboration with Campbell's Soup and a Buffalo dry rub-infused Espresso Proteini, but remains best known for its eponymous wings. The franchise offers over 20 different sauces — our ranking of 24 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces recommends you avoid the disappointing lemon pepper and stick with their original Buffalo) — so if you want to make sure your wings are truly swimming in your sauce of choice, specify that you want them extra wet.
However, those who espouse this modification advise that it is not available when ordering online, but only at BWW restaurants. Make sure you order extra wet, rather than simply wet, as some customers have complained that the latter can result in wings with some dry spots untouched by sauce. You will know your preference has been fulfilled when your wings arrive, as your cardboard wing boat may bear a sticker deeming them "extra wet."
Getting the most out of your extra-wet Buffalo wings
If you do find yourself sitting before a magnificent stack of extra-wet wings at your local BWW, think about how to make your meal the best it can be. When it comes to sides, a bleu cheese dip remains a classic accompaniment for Buffalo wings for good reason. Additionally, as our list of 12 eye-opening facts about Buffalo Wild Wings highlights, the chain has also been credited as the largest pourer of draft beer in the U.S. and has continued making significant moves into the craft beer space, so consider your drinking options.
Of course, ordering wings wet or extra wet is by no means only an option at Buffalo Wild Wings. In fact, it's a common parlance recognized and understood, and many eateries with saucy wings on the menu. Fans of the Donald Glover-led comedy-drama "Atlanta" may recall the moment in Season 1's "Streets on Lock" where two characters are presented with a box of the Atlantean favorite, lemon pepper wings. In the episode, the sight of the wings understandably reduces both men to reverent amazement.
One way to guarantee you get exactly as much sauce as you desire is to prepare both the wings and the sauce yourself. For that, you can consult our recipe for boneless Buffalo wings, which includes a simple Buffalo sauce of melted butter and the traditional standard Frank's RedHot sauce.