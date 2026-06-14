Why Some Costco Shoppers Avoid Avocados From Peru

If you are a fan of avocados, then you know the dance of the avocado well. You don't want to buy one that's too dark and too soft because it may spoil before you even use it. If it's too firm and too green, you could wait days for it to ripen. It takes some time to learn what the exterior of an avocado can tell your about its ripeness. The more familiar you become, the easier it is to avoid these pitfalls. Unless, of course, you're dealing with some avocados sold at Costco, which customers say never ripen.

According data from the World Bank, Peru is one of the biggest exporters of avocados in the world. In 2023, the country exported nearly 660,000 tons. The growing season in Peru covers the parts of the year when Mexican avocado production is lower, making it an ideal source. Costco is one of the stores that sells Peruvian avocados, but those avocados often suffer from a problem that its Mexican avocados don't: they don't ripen properly.

Costco customers online have frequently complain about the Peruvian avocados not ripening once they take them home. "Make sure they're from Mexico. The Peruvian ones tend to never ripen," said one Redditor. Another customer agreed in a reply and said, "The Peruvian ones are really bad." One Redditor in another thread said, "They never got ripe and stringy and hard inside. Aldi had a small bag from Peru. Had to throw them out too."