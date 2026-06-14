The Starbucks Hair Color Rule Employees Must Follow
Starbucks has an infamous past when it comes to letting its employees, or partners, as it calls them, express their personal style. There are quite a few rules Starbucks employees have to follow, and that includes not wearing white pants or a wristwatch. But the company has come around to encouraging workers to show a little flair in their personal style. Tattoos, a facial piercing, and colorful hair are all allowed — there's just one little catch when it comes to hair dye. The company allows virtually any color of the rainbow that exists, provided you can achieve it with permanent or semi-permanent dye. Any kind of temporary hair product is prohibited because Starbucks considers it a food safety risk.
This includes a fair amount of hair accoutrements. Sprays, chalks, glitter, waxes, and other wash-out colorants are all no-nos. That means if you dressed up as a disco ball last night for Halloween, you'll have to wash away the silver before you clock in. However, according to Starbucks' current U.S. dress code, employees can wear all colors of permanent or semi-permanent products. The policy also requires hair to be restrained and kept away from the face while working. This isn't Starbucks being a joyless prude, but it is about contamination concerns.
Temporary hair color can rub, flake, or transfer onto other surfaces. It's the same logic behind hair glitter, oversized eyelashes with 3D elements, and hair adornments. All of these items, however cute they may be, could accidentally fall into your next Starbucks Refresher.
Starbucks encourages self-expression to a point
Most Starbucks employees note the rule is well understood at work. A Reddit user acknowledged: "The concern is it flaking off of your hair and into consumable product. But semi-permanent hair dye, permanent hair dye, and henna are all allowed as it acts no different than normal hair in terms of shedding." Another Reddit user noted: "I have been every hair color in the world and never got dress coded lol. Starbies is pretty known for having bunches of different hair colors."
This is one open-minded policy for Starbucks that is popular with employees, especially those who enjoy experimenting with bold hair colors. Numerous employees reported sporting a pink, blue, green, or multicolored hairstyle while working at the 'Bucks without issue. However, one dress code update Starbucks employees weren't happy about rolled out in 2025. The move was part of an overall strategy within the company to return to the basics. This included limiting uniforms to black-only tops along with khaki and black or blue denim pants.
The latest Starbucks approach strikes a pretty fair balance between self-expression and sanitation, all things considered. The Seattle-based coffee giant is considerably more flexible about hair color than other employers, like In-N-Out, which enforces a strict, gender-specific dress code. But if you're someone who loves to experiment with colorful clothing, tongue piercings, and face tattoos, you should probably not apply to work at Starbucks.