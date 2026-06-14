The Starbucks Hair Color Rule Employees Must Follow

Starbucks has an infamous past when it comes to letting its employees, or partners, as it calls them, express their personal style. There are quite a few rules Starbucks employees have to follow, and that includes not wearing white pants or a wristwatch. But the company has come around to encouraging workers to show a little flair in their personal style. Tattoos, a facial piercing, and colorful hair are all allowed — there's just one little catch when it comes to hair dye. The company allows virtually any color of the rainbow that exists, provided you can achieve it with permanent or semi-permanent dye. Any kind of temporary hair product is prohibited because Starbucks considers it a food safety risk.

This includes a fair amount of hair accoutrements. Sprays, chalks, glitter, waxes, and other wash-out colorants are all no-nos. That means if you dressed up as a disco ball last night for Halloween, you'll have to wash away the silver before you clock in. However, according to Starbucks' current U.S. dress code, employees can wear all colors of permanent or semi-permanent products. The policy also requires hair to be restrained and kept away from the face while working. This isn't Starbucks being a joyless prude, but it is about contamination concerns.

Temporary hair color can rub, flake, or transfer onto other surfaces. It's the same logic behind hair glitter, oversized eyelashes with 3D elements, and hair adornments. All of these items, however cute they may be, could accidentally fall into your next Starbucks Refresher.