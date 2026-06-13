Kitchen Nightmares: Whatever Happened To La Galleria 33?

In season 6, episode 1 of Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares," we met Lisa Cerundolo and Rita Moran, sisters and owners of La Galleria 33 in Boston, Massachusetts. Through a whirlwind episode, Ramsay and the sisters have blow-out discussions about the cleanliness of the Italian-American restaurant, the attitudes of the staff, and the overall poor quality of the food. By the end of the episode, Ramsay helped the sisters streamline operations, as well as revamp the menu and the design of the restaurant itself. The episode was such a success that Ramsay returned to the restaurant two years later in 2014, as part of a feature on "Kitchen Nightmares Revisted" in season 10, episode 7.

Even after two visits from Ramsay and a ranking as one of the absolute best "Kitchen Nightmares" transformations in history, La Galleria 33 only endured for a few years afterward, closing its doors permanently in late 2018. There was never an official explanation from the owners, but some fans speculate that it was the restaurant's poor-quality food and slow (oftentimes even bad) service that contributed to the closing, which became evident in reviews from the restaurant's final years of operation. Other fans speculate that after Cerundolo and Moran's father died in 2016, the focus shifted to maintaining the other family-run restaurant next door, L'Osteria, leaving quality and care at La Galleria 33 to plummet alongside sales.