Cooking Burgers? One Packet Of This Cheap Seasoning Gives Them 10x The Flavor

As the summer heats up, burger season is upon us. Whether you're throwing patties on the grill or the skillet, you can upgrade the flavor of any drool-worthy burger recipe with one packet of au jus seasoning. Au jus seasoning is a cheap ingredient that you can pick up at any grocery store, consisting of beef bouillon, salt, pepper, dried aromatics, and a thickener like cornstarch. Of course you can make your own and add in other ingredients like dehydrated onions and parsley.

While it's usually mixed with water and served with a French dip sandwich or slice of leftover prime rib, au jus is a flavorful seasoning mix that can bring a wealth of complexity to your next batch of burgers. The savory richness of the beef bouillon enhances the umami of the ground beef while the herbs, seasonings, and aromatics add earthy and savory flavors that you would have probably added in anyway — the au jus is basically a one-stop shop for flavorful burgers that saves you the trouble of prepping and adding in separate seasonings. The packet will also easily disperse and infuse into the ground meat because it's naturally moist.

Simply add a tablespoon or two to a pound of ground beef, massaging the mix into the meat before forming burger patties. Once they're fried or grilled, the au jus seasoned burgers will have an especially umami-forward taste with extra aromatic depth from the dried onions, garlic powder, and other additions in the powdered mix.