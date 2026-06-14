Give Homemade Fish Sandwiches A Restaurant-Style Upgrade With This Simple Sauce

A good fish sandwich is never without a sauce. Get it right and everything just comes together, deliciously tied by ribbons of creamy, rich flavor. Inevitably, you're probably thinking about tartar sauce, but wait, don't pull out that same old bottle just yet. There are so many ways to dress your fish sandwich beyond tartar sauce, and remoulade is at the top of the list for folks who really want a restaurant-worthy upgrade.

Remoulade sauce bears enough similarities with tartar sauce that even with the switch, you still won't have to worry about altering the fish sandwich's DNA. This French sauce, which is popular in Louisiana, starts with a mayonnaise base, and is often jazzed up with hot sauces, mustard, vinegar, and ketchup, along with intense Creole spices and fragrant aromatics. That same tangy creaminess, the kind that livens up fish sandwiches, is ever-present. However, the first things to will strike your palate will probably be its acidic tone, with subtly spicy and zesty nuances melding in between.

All that complexity translates into the most scrumptious bites in your fish sandwich. That Louisiana vibrancy never disappoints, and certainly not when it's coating the fried fish. Cascading over the savory mildness and deep-fried warmth, the remoulade brings layers upon layers of decadent flavors that bespell the taste buds from the get-go. And that creamy texture? Pure magic the way it contrasts the crispy fish and crunchy veggies.