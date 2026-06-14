Give Homemade Fish Sandwiches A Restaurant-Style Upgrade With This Simple Sauce
A good fish sandwich is never without a sauce. Get it right and everything just comes together, deliciously tied by ribbons of creamy, rich flavor. Inevitably, you're probably thinking about tartar sauce, but wait, don't pull out that same old bottle just yet. There are so many ways to dress your fish sandwich beyond tartar sauce, and remoulade is at the top of the list for folks who really want a restaurant-worthy upgrade.
Remoulade sauce bears enough similarities with tartar sauce that even with the switch, you still won't have to worry about altering the fish sandwich's DNA. This French sauce, which is popular in Louisiana, starts with a mayonnaise base, and is often jazzed up with hot sauces, mustard, vinegar, and ketchup, along with intense Creole spices and fragrant aromatics. That same tangy creaminess, the kind that livens up fish sandwiches, is ever-present. However, the first things to will strike your palate will probably be its acidic tone, with subtly spicy and zesty nuances melding in between.
All that complexity translates into the most scrumptious bites in your fish sandwich. That Louisiana vibrancy never disappoints, and certainly not when it's coating the fried fish. Cascading over the savory mildness and deep-fried warmth, the remoulade brings layers upon layers of decadent flavors that bespell the taste buds from the get-go. And that creamy texture? Pure magic the way it contrasts the crispy fish and crunchy veggies.
A one-step elevation you never knew your fish sandwich needed
A remoulade sauce is exactly what you need to put together a Creole fish sandwich. Don't shy away from Creole seasonings, such as paprika, cayenne pepper, and dried herbs, when you're whisking up the sauce — especially if it's spicy and smoky notes you want. For those who like a peppery tang, pickles, relish, and horseradish are all wondrous additions to the sauce. Use mustard if you'd also like to intensify the sauce's creamy elements. In search of tartar sauce's zesty brightness, a squeeze of lemon always works, and even better if you've got a small spoonful of capers.
Don't stop there. Incorporate a few more of the cuisine's staples as toppings to add even more personality to the dish. Start with the fish, which can stray from the usual white varieties and be replaced with Louisiana-style fried catfish. A Cajun-inspired catfish sandwich is just the thing to make when you really want something that sticks to the ribs. It's also impossible to not mention the infamous po'boy sandwich. Deep-fried catfish stuffed in a thick, chewy French bread, laid over a bed of fresh veggies, slathered in remoulade sauce — now that's what good food dreams are made of. Alternatively, grilled redfish filets are spectacular should you want a break away from the usual deep-fried heaviness. If you want to add more proteins to the dish, throw in a few Cajun-marinated grilled shrimp as well, or try simmering okra, tomatoes, bell peppers, and more together for an earthy depth laced into the sandwich.