What Does Dollar Tree Do With Unsold Food?

Many restaurants and grocery stores are involved in programs to help reduce food waste. Walmart converts some of its food waste into compost. A large number of restaurants donate leftover food to food assistance programs and local food banks. But many businesses also have policies in place that prevent these kinds of donations. Some corporations worry they could be held liable if donated food causes people to get sick. Instead of donating food that's close to its best-before date and still safe to eat, many stores simply dispose of it. According to employees online, Dollar Tree is one of those businesses that disposes of food rather than donating it, although some reports suggest practices may vary.

Some Dollar Trees offer soon-to-expire food at a discount. The process is very informal, but you might see a cart in the store with a sign reducing items to 50 cents or 25 cents as they get closer to the listed date. Dollar Tree frozen foods and grocery items are discounted until their expiration date, then thrown in the dumpster rather than being donated.

On Reddit, many Dollar Tree employees have posted about throwing away food they believe is still good. "We throw a lot of food away at my store," said one Redditor. They went on to say they asked a manager about donating the food and were told it was against company policy.