This Is How Much A 6-Pack Of Beer Cost In The 1970s

If you're looking to enjoy a few cold ones on a hot day, the price can vary considerably depending on where you buy them and which brand you choose. A 6-pack of Keystone Light beer is just under $7 at Walmart. A 15-pack of the same brand is under $9. That's about 60 cents per beer, which seems like a great deal. On the other end of the spectrum, a 6-pack of Sierra Nevada Summerfest Lager is about $11. The Council for Community and Economic Research says the national average for beer is $10.71. But those are 2026 prices, and they just can't compete with the beer of yesteryear. In 1970, you could get a 6-pack of Miller High Life for just 99 cents. That's not even 17 cents per beer for what some bartenders still consider the best cheap beer out there.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, the average price of a 6-pack in 1970 was $1.98, meaning Miller High Life for 99 cents was even a bargain back then. The price of beer went up considerably in the 1980s. High Life wasn't the only discount beer, however. Koehler's advertised 6 packs at less than 99 cents, though it never specified how much less in the ad. As late as 1975, a 6-pack of Schaefer beer would cost you less than $1. How much less? Again, that was a mystery, but it seemed to be a common way to advertise beer prices.

Though unconfirmed, some posters on Reddit shared memories of 6-packs that cost as little as 89 cents. Cheap didn't mean popular, of course, and the poster added the caveat, "the beer people actually drank was between $1.19 to $1.89."