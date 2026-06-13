Don't Toss Stale Brownies — Turn Them Into A New Summertime Dessert
Imagine this: You've just lifted up the tin foil that's covering a plate of homemade brownies, only to find that they have begun to go stale. Your first thought might be to throw them out and make a new batch, but unless they are moldy or smell funny, there's one genius way to get the most out of them. Instead of letting them go to waste, use them to create the ultimate ice cream sundae.
Whether the brownie sundae is your favorite sweet or you haven't had one since childhood, combining these two desserts is almost guaranteed to spark some joy. Reviving the brownies with some moisture will give you a great base for a sundae. Plus, it'll save them from going to waste, meaning you don't have to feel bad about throwing out a whole plate of sweets.
To keep your brownies fresh, you should be storing them in an airtight container to ensure that they don't dry out. If you forgot to do this, there's a way to revive them before adding them to your sundae. Simply place them on a sheet of damp paper towels and cover the tops of them with another sheet of damp paper towels. Then cook them for about 15 seconds in the microwave, or until they're soft enough to be added to your sundae.
A zero-waste brownie sundae will satisfy your summertime sweet tooth
If your brownies are super-stale and you don't think it's worth rehydrating them in the microwave, there's another way to give brownies a second chance. Simply place them into a Ziploc bag and smash them up with a rolling pin until you've got a nice texture for brownie crumbles. Freeze the crumbles, and keep them in your fridge until you're ready to sprinkle them over your ice cream sundae.
Your other toppings will depend entirely on the overall flavor profile of your brownie sundae. You could go for sweet, fruity, nutty, or chocolatey, depending on what your mood. If chocolate and peanut butter is your thing, you can melt a bit of peanut butter and drizzle it over top — or add crushed-up Reese's cups. You could even get unique with your ice cream sundae toppings and add some unlikely toppings like potato chips, gorgonzola, or olive oil. You could also keep things traditional and add a drizzle of chocolate sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and a cherry on top. Whichever route you take, you'll be glad that you saved those brownies.