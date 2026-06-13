Don't Toss Stale Brownies — Turn Them Into A New Summertime Dessert

Imagine this: You've just lifted up the tin foil that's covering a plate of homemade brownies, only to find that they have begun to go stale. Your first thought might be to throw them out and make a new batch, but unless they are moldy or smell funny, there's one genius way to get the most out of them. Instead of letting them go to waste, use them to create the ultimate ice cream sundae.

Whether the brownie sundae is your favorite sweet or you haven't had one since childhood, combining these two desserts is almost guaranteed to spark some joy. Reviving the brownies with some moisture will give you a great base for a sundae. Plus, it'll save them from going to waste, meaning you don't have to feel bad about throwing out a whole plate of sweets.

To keep your brownies fresh, you should be storing them in an airtight container to ensure that they don't dry out. If you forgot to do this, there's a way to revive them before adding them to your sundae. Simply place them on a sheet of damp paper towels and cover the tops of them with another sheet of damp paper towels. Then cook them for about 15 seconds in the microwave, or until they're soft enough to be added to your sundae.