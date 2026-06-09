No Self-Rising Flour? Toss 3 Pantry Staples Together To Make Your Own

If you've ever found yourself spontaneously wanting to bake a treat, only to realize that you don't have the self-rising flour the recipe calls for, join the club. The great news is that you can replicate it at home with three simple pantry staples. Simply add salt and baking powder to regular all-purpose flour, and presto — it will work perfectly and save you an unexpected trip to the store.

There are a few reasons people use self-rising flour instead of all-purpose. Self-rising flour is made from a soft wheat, which is also lower in protein than the hard wheat typically used to make all-purpose flour, resulting in lighter and softer baked goods. It also offers convenience, as salt and baking powder, the key ingredients in self-rising flour, are already added.

Baking powder is the leavening agent that causes your baked goods to rise, thanks to a chemical reaction that produces carbon dioxide when the powder comes in contact with liquid. This creates bubbles which expand the mixture, resulting in fluffy and soft baked treats.

Self-rising flour is a staple in recipes like fluffy Southern-style biscuits, but you can also use it when baking pancakes, scones, cakes, and muffins if you're looking for the end results to have a moist and tender crumb. However, because baking powder has an expiration date, self-rising flour is also perishable. Considering it's best not to bake with expired self-rising flour, making it fresh as needed will save you from any unwanted surprises.