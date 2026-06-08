12 Delicious Store-Bought Sides To Serve At Your Fourth Of July BBQ: Costco, Trader Joe's, And More
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There's nothing more iconically patriotic than a barbecue on the Fourth of July. It's written into our history. While cooking meat over fire goes back many more years than the country, the concept of the barbecue itself swept through the U.S., especially in the South, post-revolution. Democrats in the Southern states liked to hold barbecues on Independence Day, even before it was a national holiday. Communities would gather, offering up meat and freshly harvested vegetables to cook for everyone to partake of. As western expansion occurred, so did the reach of the annual barbecue.
Today, it's still so much fun to invite family and friends over to gather on the holiday, share in each other's company, and enjoy some really great food. But managing everything that goes into a great barbecue can be overwhelming. You have to get the yard ready, prepare all the grillables, and decorate. Hopefully, with our help, that's all, because we looked high and low to find a great selection of appetizing store-bought barbecue side dishes so you don't have to worry about that part.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon
When posed with the question of what Costco side dish they would grab for parties, multiple reviewers chose the Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon. Granted, it could be considered more of an appetizer or a main course than a side. All the better to have it as part of the spread, and it's a nice option for those who don't eat meat.
The Fresh Market Dilly Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers are a prolific crop harvested at the peak of barbecue season, so seeing a cucumber salad amongst other side dishes is common, and generally a welcome palate refresher. The Fresh Market Dilly Cucumber Salad is a wowable seasonal side you can purchase by the pound that's sure to brighten the table and tastebuds, and it's made from scratch in-store.
Trader Joe's Organic Coleslaw Mix
Nothing beats the heat at a summer barbecue like a cold side dish, and you can't get much more classic than coleslaw. Trader Joe's Organic Coleslaw Mix includes shredded red and green cabbage and orange carrots to offer a crispy, refreshing crunch that's delectable whether it's sitting beside or on a bun. Is it a side dish or a topping? Try it on your pulled pork, burger, or hot dog and get back to us.
Country Maid Classic Potato Salad
A barbecue just isn't the same without a little potato salad on the plate. Fans of Costco count on a 5-pound tub of Country Maid Classic Potato Salad to fill their side dish needs, and they're happier for it. One Redditor smartly recommends putting the tub inside a deep dish of ice to keep it cool if it stays outside for serving.
Whole Foods Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad
Barbecues generally have two camps when it comes to cold salads: potato and pasta. It's always good to just have both. As far as store-bought pasta salads that make your barbecue memorable, the Whole Foods Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad is among the most highly regarded. It's made fresh with penne pasta, smoked mozzarella, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, and a creamy sauce. You can buy it by the pound, so get as much or as little as you need.
Trader Joe's Cornbread Crisps (and dips)
Cornbread is a common barbecue accompaniment, and while it may not look like the Trader Joe's Cornbread Crisps fit the traditional bill, it's actually how they begin. They're flattened, roasted pieces of sweet cornbread, which are even more tasty when paired with a good cheese spread. Fans suggest grabbing the Trader Joe's Brie Cheese Flavored Spread or Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread, although plenty devour these chips as they are.
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
Putting the barbecue aside, is it even a holiday if there isn't macaroni and cheese? We don't think so, and Costco's Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is an iconic and hassle-free way to have a delicious, creamy side of this dish. We think it's the perfect summer barbecue side dish, and fans of Costco agree. Some reviewers suggest putting the Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles on top for extra yumminess. Just cover it in some foil, pop it in the oven, and you're done. Couldn't get any easier or tastier.
Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips and Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip
Potato chips are a perfect side dish at any barbecue, so you better grab a bag. Why not make it a bag of chips reviewers are calling their new favorite? Many who've tried the Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips have reported these are the best chips they've ever had. Trader Joe's suggests pairing it with another fan favorite, the Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip, for a truly outstanding combination of flavors. Don't you want your guests to experience that?
Freshness Guaranteed Baked Beans with Brisket
Freshness Guaranteed is a Walmart private label that makes the amazing Freshness Guaranteed Baked Beans with Brisket. Baked bean are a no-brainer, but baked beans with brisket is taking that classic side to a whole new level. Special thanks to those who've gone on social media to spread the word about this staple barbecue essential. One reviewer suggests adding one or two cans of Bush's baked beans to these if you have a large crowd and want to extend quantity, but still serve up great flavor.
Rojo's Street Corn Dip and Late July Organic Salt & Lime Tortilla Chips
It isn't difficult to make Mexican street corn on the grill, but if you don't have the time or space, Rojo's Street Corn Dip at Costco scratches that elotes itch. Grab a bag of Late July Organic Salt & Lime Tortilla Chips while you're at the store to pair with it. The refreshingly citrusy zest of the lime, the salt of the chip, and the savory creaminess of the dip are a taste combination that's hard to beat.
Whole Foods Market Green Beans Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Chef's Case
It's summer; it's time for fresh green beans, which are a must for any barbecue. While everyone makes their green beans a specific way, no one can deny that Whole Foods Market holds its own in this department. So, let it carry the load and grab some of the Whole Foods Market Green Beans Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Chef's Case. It's sold by the pound, and it's easy to personalize for your crowd. Reviewers enjoy that the beans maintain a good crunch while also being well cooked and well seasoned.
Kroger Seedless Watermelon Slices
Forget the cakes and pies (well, maybe not the pies); the people demand watermelon at barbecues to satiate their summer sweet tooth. Young and old alike don't pass up a good, fresh slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. Kroger ensures you have the freshest watermelon to offer without the sticky mess of cutting it yourself with Kroger Seedless Watermelon Slices. Get the napkins ready for this super-juicy summer treat.