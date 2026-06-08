12 Delicious Store-Bought Sides To Serve At Your Fourth Of July BBQ: Costco, Trader Joe's, And More

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There's nothing more iconically patriotic than a barbecue on the Fourth of July. It's written into our history. While cooking meat over fire goes back many more years than the country, the concept of the barbecue itself swept through the U.S., especially in the South, post-revolution. Democrats in the Southern states liked to hold barbecues on Independence Day, even before it was a national holiday. Communities would gather, offering up meat and freshly harvested vegetables to cook for everyone to partake of. As western expansion occurred, so did the reach of the annual barbecue.

Today, it's still so much fun to invite family and friends over to gather on the holiday, share in each other's company, and enjoy some really great food. But managing everything that goes into a great barbecue can be overwhelming. You have to get the yard ready, prepare all the grillables, and decorate. Hopefully, with our help, that's all, because we looked high and low to find a great selection of appetizing store-bought barbecue side dishes so you don't have to worry about that part.