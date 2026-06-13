The 3-3-3 Grocery Rule Designed To Save Money And Plan Balanced Meals

If you're the kind of person who wanders through a grocery store planning menus on the go, with every aisle triggering a new set of ideas, chances are you're buying more than you need. Not only does this kind of impulse-driven shopping lead to inflated bills, but it also almost always results in food getting wasted. And wasted food comes at a cost, too. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste from one family can total hundreds of dollars every month. The 3-3-3 rule is a simple framework designed to help you save money and plan balanced meals. It has a couple of happy side effects as well: you can be done with your grocery shopping in less time than it takes to cook packet ramen.

The 3-3-3 rule is easy enough to follow: it means that you only buy three sources of protein, three sources of carbohydrates, and three sources of fat on your weekly trip to the supermarket. So you could pick chicken, eggs, and yogurt as proteins, rice, potatoes, and oats as carbs, and olive oil, peanut butter, and almonds as the three sources of fat. This combination itself will give you a whole range of options like chicken and rice, omelets with potatoes, overnight oats with yogurt and peanut butter, grilled chicken with roasted potatoes, or even just a simple bowl of yogurt topped with oats and almonds for a snack.