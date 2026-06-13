A Simple Swap Makes This 3-Ingredient Cocktail 10x Better
Warm weather requires light, refreshing drinks — but that doesn't mean they can't be packed with flavor. A Bay Breeze cocktail's fruity taste perfectly encapsulates the need for something both energizing and bold; the tangy mix of cranberry and pineapple is delicious, and swapping the vodka for Malibu rum transforms it into a drink meant for poolside sipping.
A Bay Breeze relies on vodka's neutral taste to allow the fruit juices to shine, but exchanging it for Malibu helps to enhance the cocktail. The popular rum brand isn't exactly rum; while it does use the spirit as a base, the beverage falls below the 40% ABV threshold for white rum. As a result, Malibu has a slightly lighter taste, ensuring that your mixed drink is flavorful without being stiff. The white rum liqueur has a prominent coconut note, with a tinge of vanilla from the rum rounding it out.
Its syrupy texture adds body to the drink, along with a tropical-forward flavor that pairs wonderfully with the pineapple juice. The ratios for a Malibu-infused Bay Breeze are similar to the original, although you can adjust each component according to preference. Fill a glass with ice, then pour in 2 ounces of Malibu rum and 3 ounces of pineapple juice, followed by 2 ounces of cranberry juice. Garnish with a pineapple or lime wedge and enjoy.
Try these Malibu Bay Breeze variations to sip on all summer long
The best part about making three-ingredient cocktails is that you can easily customize them, transforming the beverage with only a dash or two of something new. To add to the tropical taste, add other fruit juices to the mix. A splash of freshly-squeezed lemon juice helps cut through some of the sweetness, as does tangy orange juice. You can mix some with the pineapple juice for a more citrus-forward drink, or swap it out entirely.
On the other hand, you can add some simple syrup if you find the drink too tart. Some plain old sugar and water sweetens things up without altering the taste, but you can swing for pineapple, coconut and lime, or mango simple syrup for an extra dose of tropical flavor. Some grenadine also helps to boost the fruity factor while sweetening the drink.
A standard Malibu Bay Breeze is a great cocktail for a hot day, but as things wind down into the evening, it never hurts to switch to something headier. Instead of using the original Malibu rum for the drink, opt for Malibu Black. It still features that classic coconut flavor, but trades the light taste for a dark rum brimming with vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel.