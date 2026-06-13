A Simple Swap Makes This 3-Ingredient Cocktail 10x Better

Warm weather requires light, refreshing drinks — but that doesn't mean they can't be packed with flavor. A Bay Breeze cocktail's fruity taste perfectly encapsulates the need for something both energizing and bold; the tangy mix of cranberry and pineapple is delicious, and swapping the vodka for Malibu rum transforms it into a drink meant for poolside sipping.

A Bay Breeze relies on vodka's neutral taste to allow the fruit juices to shine, but exchanging it for Malibu helps to enhance the cocktail. The popular rum brand isn't exactly rum; while it does use the spirit as a base, the beverage falls below the 40% ABV threshold for white rum. As a result, Malibu has a slightly lighter taste, ensuring that your mixed drink is flavorful without being stiff. The white rum liqueur has a prominent coconut note, with a tinge of vanilla from the rum rounding it out.

Its syrupy texture adds body to the drink, along with a tropical-forward flavor that pairs wonderfully with the pineapple juice. The ratios for a Malibu-infused Bay Breeze are similar to the original, although you can adjust each component according to preference. Fill a glass with ice, then pour in 2 ounces of Malibu rum and 3 ounces of pineapple juice, followed by 2 ounces of cranberry juice. Garnish with a pineapple or lime wedge and enjoy.