This Southern Chicken Chain's Tenders Have Become Unexpectedly Controversial

There are few experiences more disappointing — or more likely to engender rage in a passionate customer base — that when a beloved fast food item changes for the worse. This is the risky gamble many chains take whenever they alter a standard recipe, and such a controversy appears to have befallen the regional Southern favorite, Bojangles, the chicken tenders of which have drawn the ire of its erstwhile devotees.

For those outside the Southern U.S., Bojangles has come a long way since its founding in 1977, specializing in biscuits and fried chicken. It operates 72 restaurants across its home turf of Eastern North Carolina and the greater Richmond area, but beyond that, the chain's 600-plus total locations spread as far afield as Honduras — and Bojangles plans to expand even further. Made from all-white chicken meat and hand-breaded in a Cajun-inspired seasoning blend, we ranked Bojangles' chicken tenders as the best fast food chicken tenders on offer, deeming them "spicy yet comforting, thickly breaded yet balanced, and satisfyingly crisp yet juicy."

However, that position has become controversial online. On one Reddit thread from last year, a user claimed disappointment after having visited four different Virginia locations. "What used to be a very tasty and relatively simple chicken tender has been reduced to a jumbled mess of fat and breading," the user explained. "They're not just bad, they're disgusting." Another Redditor responded by describing the Bojangles Supremes as "literally inedible," comparing them to "stringy dog treats." Yet another user chimed in to comment that "the tenders are completely terrible," and were now a "different food completely" from what the chain offered before.