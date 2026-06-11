Not Dave's Killer, Not Pepperidge Farm: The Hands-Down Best Bread, Per Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Consumer Reports' food testing team regularly evaluates products to determine nutritional value, taste, quality, and other metrics. Its bread ratings can help you compare packaged, sliced bread brands so you can find one that tastes good and is healthy. The nonprofit consumer advocate organization conducts expert lab tests and gives bread an overall score as well as comparisons of package and serving size, health benefits, and price. Its number one choice for store-bought bread isn't Dave's Killer Bread or Pepperidge Farm; in fact, the choice might surprise you.
Consumer Reports ranked Food For Life Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Ezekiel 4:9 highest among the 56 bread brands it evaluated. The main reasons this bread was rated so highly were its sugar content and low sodium. With zero grams of sugar and 75 mg of sodium per slice, it is much healthier than other processed store-bought sliced bread options. It's also high in protein, with 5 grams per serving, and contains 3 grams of fiber and 19 grams of whole grains, including wheat, barley, millet, and spelt. Additionally, the bread is made from natural, organic ingredients and is preservative-free and non-GMO, making it healthier overall.
Another huge reason to choose sprouted grain bread over other types of bread is that the sprouting process activates enzymes that break down starches and enhance the absorption of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and antioxidants. Whole grain seeds are soaked until they germinate, at which point they are mashed to form a purée that is added to bread dough. While traditional bread uses wheat that is dried and ground into powder, sprouted grains are easier to digest and offer better blood sugar control.
Ezekiel bread is the best-selling sprouted grain bread
Food For Life claims this bread is the highest-selling sprouted grain bread on the market. The company also makes a variety of other sprouted grain products and bread; in fact, we placed its flax bread at number seven in our ranking of eight high-protein bread brands. All of its bread is made with certified organic grains, and its slow-bake process further preserves the health benefits and flavor.
Customers agree that it's a delicious, high-quality product, and it has high ratings across different retailers. The bread has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 11,000 reviews. One shopper praised the health benefits and taste, saying, "Ezekiel bread is healthy and tasty. It's not just carbs. It's got a chewiness to it that I really enjoyed. I highly recommend it." The product also has 4.7 stars on Target's website. One customer who proclaimed it "the best sprouted bread" in their five-star review said, "I love this bread! It is super healthy and hearty. I like to make avocado toast and French toast with it. I also enjoy how it is frozen because I like to freeze my bread."
You can find the bread at Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, Safeway, and Walmart, and it can also be purchased via Instacart and Amazon. Because it doesn't contain added preservatives, it's kept in the freezer aisle, which is the best way to keep sprouted grain bread from getting moldy too fast. A loaf costs between $6 and $8, depending on the retailer, and this higher cost is likely due to the laborious process of sprouting the grain.