Not Dave's Killer, Not Pepperidge Farm: The Hands-Down Best Bread, Per Consumer Reports

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Consumer Reports' food testing team regularly evaluates products to determine nutritional value, taste, quality, and other metrics. Its bread ratings can help you compare packaged, sliced bread brands so you can find one that tastes good and is healthy. The nonprofit consumer advocate organization conducts expert lab tests and gives bread an overall score as well as comparisons of package and serving size, health benefits, and price. Its number one choice for store-bought bread isn't Dave's Killer Bread or Pepperidge Farm; in fact, the choice might surprise you.

Consumer Reports ranked Food For Life Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Ezekiel 4:9 highest among the 56 bread brands it evaluated. The main reasons this bread was rated so highly were its sugar content and low sodium. With zero grams of sugar and 75 mg of sodium per slice, it is much healthier than other processed store-bought sliced bread options. It's also high in protein, with 5 grams per serving, and contains 3 grams of fiber and 19 grams of whole grains, including wheat, barley, millet, and spelt. Additionally, the bread is made from natural, organic ingredients and is preservative-free and non-GMO, making it healthier overall.

Another huge reason to choose sprouted grain bread over other types of bread is that the sprouting process activates enzymes that break down starches and enhance the absorption of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and antioxidants. Whole grain seeds are soaked until they germinate, at which point they are mashed to form a purée that is added to bread dough. While traditional bread uses wheat that is dried and ground into powder, sprouted grains are easier to digest and offer better blood sugar control.