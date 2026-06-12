Is Mission BBQ's Meat Fresh Or Frozen?

Frozen foods are incredibly prevalent in restaurant kitchens, helping businesses to manage food waste and storage more conveniently. One 2022 study, commissioned by the American Frozen Food Institute, found that frozen foods are used by a whopping 90% of foodservice businesses for items on their menus. However, one business bucking the trend is Mission BBQ, shown in the bold assertion of its Instagram bio: "Homemade. Handcrafted. No microwaves. No freezers."

Mission BBQ, which last year topped Tasting Table's ranking of best barbecue chains, believe that its commitment to fresh ingredients is part of what makes the brand stand out. While this policy comes with plenty of operational challenges, fresh meat is generally considered to provide a better tasting end product, whether that's freshly ground hamburgers or a slow-cooked pork shoulder.

A promise of no freezers also offers some customer reassurance from a hygiene perspective. There's plenty that can go wrong when defrosting meat, a problem which Mission BBQ neatly sidesteps in the name of freshness. Instead, the barbecue chain wants the focus of its food to be about technique and dedication to the art of barbecue. An hour-by-hour rundown of their daily barbecue procedure is even available online, supporting the idea that Mission BBQ truly does care about quality, with freshness being a key pillar of this.