The Worst Frozen Smash Burger Comes From A Popular Membership-Only Chain

On a Facebook page dedicated to reviewing Sam's Club products, one customer gave the Member's Mark Smashed Burger a 6/10 rating. They reported that: "They cook up more oblong than round and don't quite deliver that classic diner-style smashed burger look." The author added that, "The beef flavor itself was hearty and satisfying, but the texture and overall appearance leaned more toward a standard thin patty than a true smashed one."

Interestingly enough, on the Sam's Club website, reviews vary widely for these smash burgers. The reviews for the 12-count box average at 4.6 stars with over 100 reviews, which is quite high, while the 20-count box averages only at 3.3 stars with over 1,000 reviews. The bad reviews report bad texture, over-processed flavor, and way too much grease. "I had high hopes that I could use these for a quick, easy, and tasty meal. I have never tasted a frozen burger worse than these. We have tried everything to make them edible, but no luck," said one review. "Very greasy, unappetizing taste and texture. Very disappointed. My whole family disliked these burgers. They are currently in my freezer waiting to be returned," said another disappointed customer.

Positive reviews on the product page for the 12-count box, however, included praise for the burgers for being easy to cook, convenient, and great-tasting. As with any frozen foods, expectations and satisfaction will vary. For our writer, they certainly didn't hold up compared to other frozen smash burgers on the market.