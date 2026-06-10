Why Are Shoppers' Bananas Not Ripening?

Everyone has their own tricks for scoring the best produce at the grocery store. Perhaps you shop early on your local grocer's restock day, or you might thump your watermelons to pick out the best one. Many people think picking a bunch of mostly green bananas will ensure they ripen just right at home, but it's not uncommon for green bananas to never ripen at all. Online forums are filled with frustrated shoppers posting pictures of evergreen bananas they bought weeks earlier, with dozens of commenters sharing similar experiences.

Jackie Newgent, a RDN, chef, culinary wellness expert, and author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook," explains that the bananas' journey from farm to store is a big reason why some bananas don't ripen. Bananas endure one of the longest commutes to reach grocery stores across the United States. Most of the country's bananas are imported from Central and South America and require temperature-controlled transportation. "If bananas are stored at too cool a temperature from farm to market, that may interfere with the ripening process," Newgent says. That's because colder temperatures are used to pause the ripening process during transport, which then necessitates exposure to ethylene gas — a gas bananas naturally produce in their maturation cycle — in order to restart the ripening process once more.

Readying bananas for their journey creates another problem that impacts the fruit's ability to ripen. "If bananas were picked when they were too young and green, they may not ripen properly," Newgent explains. Unfortunately, in order for bananas to survive the trip, they are harvested while they are still green, so getting the timing right is no easy feat.