For The Tenderest Pork Chops, Skip The Oven And Slow Cooker (It's So Easy)
Pork chops naturally come with great flavor, but unlocking the perfect, juicy texture takes work. Some say low and slow is the way to get tender meat, and while we'd usually agree, that's not always the case — especially with pork chops. To give the cut a soft bite, instant cooking wins out over patience.
Long simmering or lengthy baking at a low temperature does help to break down tough meat, but when it comes to making tender and juicy pork chops, a pressure cooker is right for the job. The cut is superbly lean, so overcooking it is the last thing you want to do. Instead, preparing pork in a pressure cooker results in a shorter cook time and ensures the meat is heated through properly, without losing any of the little moisture it has. Pressure cookers work by keeping all the steam locked in the chamber with the food. The combination of high heat and extreme pressure paired with intense steam creates fully cooked pork chops that are more tender and flavorful in a matter of minutes.
The best pressure cooker pork chops, however, start with a good sear. With the appliance set on the saute function, brown both sides of your pork chops before deglazing with some broth. Throw in salt, pepper, and your choice of spices. Then, place the lid on and ensure the valve is closed before cooking the pork chops for about 10 minutes.
Tender pork chops start long before pressure cooking
Though the blast of steam does help to keep pork chops moist, getting fall-off-the-bone meat happens during the prep work. To ensure you get succulent pork chops, brining them never hurts. A salt water solution doesn't just give the mild meat a savory boost, but it draws moisture into its flesh, as well. The golden brine ratio for quality pork chops is a ¼ cup of salt for every quart of water; brine the meat for a few hours for the best results.
If you don't have time for a long brining process, you can also opt to marinate the meat in ingredients that give it a tender touch. A yogurt-based marinade for pork chops keeps the meat soft and juicy thanks to the lactic acid present. Plus, the dairy-based ingredient produces a creamy sauce that makes for a luscious bite. Pack the marinade with bold flavors that will elevate the mild meat, such as lemon zest, minced garlic, oregano, and cumin.
Canned soup can also load your pressure cooker pork chops with plenty of flavor. For those days when you only have time to toss some salt and pepper on the meat before throwing them in the fridge to sit, cream of mushroom or French onion soup can easily be poured into the pressure cooker alongside the pork chops to make a velvety topping.