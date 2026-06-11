For The Tenderest Pork Chops, Skip The Oven And Slow Cooker (It's So Easy)

Pork chops naturally come with great flavor, but unlocking the perfect, juicy texture takes work. Some say low and slow is the way to get tender meat, and while we'd usually agree, that's not always the case — especially with pork chops. To give the cut a soft bite, instant cooking wins out over patience.

Long simmering or lengthy baking at a low temperature does help to break down tough meat, but when it comes to making tender and juicy pork chops, a pressure cooker is right for the job. The cut is superbly lean, so overcooking it is the last thing you want to do. Instead, preparing pork in a pressure cooker results in a shorter cook time and ensures the meat is heated through properly, without losing any of the little moisture it has. Pressure cookers work by keeping all the steam locked in the chamber with the food. The combination of high heat and extreme pressure paired with intense steam creates fully cooked pork chops that are more tender and flavorful in a matter of minutes.

The best pressure cooker pork chops, however, start with a good sear. With the appliance set on the saute function, brown both sides of your pork chops before deglazing with some broth. Throw in salt, pepper, and your choice of spices. Then, place the lid on and ensure the valve is closed before cooking the pork chops for about 10 minutes.