Why Storing Bread In Its Original Plastic Packaging Can Be A Big Mistake

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It makes perfect sense that bread is often sold in plastic bags. It's the easiest way to provide a hygienic barrier against handling, insects, and dust. Plastic also prevents bread from drying out, ensuring that when it reaches supermarket shelves, it's still as soft as when it was fresh from the oven. In theory, this all sounds like what you want from packaging, but it's this last point that is an issue when it comes to storing bread for longer periods.

Plastic packaging creates an airtight environment, trapping excess moisture inside. This will first ruin any crust that the loaf might have had, and leave you with something that's more soggy than soft. More problematically, the moist environment encourages the growth of mold.

It's true that the plastic can keep bread from going stale, but a stale loaf is more preferable to a spoiled one. Stale bread has lost moisture and is dry and often hard, but safe to eat — and stale bread has plenty of uses in the kitchen, from croutons to bread pudding. Bread that has spoiled, on the other hand, has been affected by bacteria or mold, and should be thrown out. Fuzzy patches of white, green, or black mold are one of the most obvious signs of spoilage, but an unpleasant or sour smell can also be evidence of bacterial growth.