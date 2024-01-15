The Scientific Reason Bread Gets Hard As It Stales

Stale bread is one of the most frustrating problems in a kitchen. There aren't many things better than a loaf of fresh bread, especially one with the perfect combination of a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. But bread — particularly that kind of rustic, crusty bread — is one of the fastest foods to lose its appeal. A nice loaf can turn stale, hard, and generally unappealing in a matter of days, or even hours. Worse yet, it's a difficult process to resist, as the different ways you can store bread to keep it fresh seem to have only a mild effect on how long it lasts.

So, why does bread get hard so quickly? It mostly comes down to two things, starch and moisture, and the way they interact with each other. Most people think bread goes stale because it loses moisture, and that is partially true. But, as even tightly wrapped loaves of bread show, inhibiting moisture loss still eventually leads to stale bread.

The real reason is that the structure and texture of bread are determined by a complicated chemical reaction between water and the starch molecules in wheat facilitated by the heat from cooking. High heat breaks down starch, which lets it absorb water better, producing a soft texture. However, as soon as bread starts to cool, this process reverses. As the starch rehardens, it pushes out some of the moisture, and it's the structure of starch that begins moisture loss in the first place.