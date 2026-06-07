9 NYC Diners That Offer Huge Portions And Great Value
When most people think of the best diners around, they think of an affordable place to eat that offers a large menu, usually with generous portion sizes. They originally became popular across the country after World War II, and eventually dwindled as the '90s came to a close. Places like New Jersey and New York, however, have kept the notion of diners alive and well.
I've lived in New York City for 10 years, and I'd be lying if I said that I went to diners often. The problem is, NYC can get away with charging higher prices, including at diners. I remember back in 2010, I had visited the city and stopped at a diner for breakfast to start our day. I ordered a simple bowl of Cheerios with a cut-up banana on top, and it cost $12. Since that moment, I have always been wary of diners in the city, knowing they could easily take advantage of tourists and charge them an arm and a leg for something simple.
I decided to highlight 9 diners in New York City that offer generous portions while maintaining great value for the price. Some are locations I've been to myself and that have restored my trust in diners once again; others I have yet to visit. Without further ado, let's get dining.
Waverly Diner
Over in the West Village, a neighborhood known for its trendy cafés, many hard-to-get reservations, and great shopping, you'll find the Waverly Diner. This diner has been open since 1979, and serves American diner food with Italian and Greek influences (a mixture not uncommon for diners). Inside, the decor and ambiance are very retro. There are old leather seats, dark wooden tables, a bar area, ceiling fans with light fixtures that take you back to the '70s, and photos commemorating the diner's history.
The menu is filled with items that people crave when heading to a diner. A stack of regular pancakes will cost you a little less than $15, and they are so large that they barely fit on the serving plates. If you're looking for something more hearty, like a bacon egg and cheese sandwich on a bagel, that will be about $10. Overall, most items on the menu cost between $10 and $15, and the prices go higher for dishes that have more add-ons or ingredients. I've visited here a few times, and I've always been in awe of the size of the servings. It's a great spot for a chill, relaxed meal — especially if you're super hungry.
(212) 675-3181
385 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014, United States
Bridgeview Diner
Hopping out of Manhattan and over to Brooklyn, we have the Bridgeview Diner. It's specifically located in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, which is known to be a bit more suburban-feeling than other areas in the city. It's been open since the '80s, and it runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With Greek owners, the menu features classic American grub as well as Greek specialties — and the menu spans over 10 very full pages. The diner can also fit a large number of people, with multiple rooms and table options to accommodate both small and large parties.
For the all-day breakfast, most classic items range between $10 and $15. You could get items like a heaping bowl of Greek yogurt with nuts and fruit on top, a platter of eggs, toast, and bacon, a large stack of chocolate chip pancakes, and Belgian waffles. According to customers' reviews on Google Maps, it looks like these dishes always fill up every single plate to the brim. For lunch and dinner items, the prices get a little closer to the $20 range, but these are for much more involved dishes. You could get a souvlaki platter that includes chicken or pork, pita bread, French fries, Greek salad, and Tzatziki sauce for around $17. It's still a great value for the amount you receive.
(718) 680-9818
9011 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209, United States
EJ's Luncheonette
One of my favorite neighborhoods in Manhattan is the Upper East Side. It's a great place to spend the day hopping along Museum Mile, walking through Central Park, and eating great food. One of my regular stops is EJ's Luncheonette, right in the heart of the neighborhood. It opened in 1992 and has been an institution that keeps the idea of "counter culture" alive — meaning anyone can go into the restaurant, grab a seat at the counter, and be served quality and affordable food.
Most items on the menu at EJ's range from about $15 to $25, and all of them are huge portions. Whenever I visit, I'm never able to finish my entire plate, and always have to put a large amount in a to-go container to bring home. You could also easily split a dish with someone, which is what a lot of people do. Items like a Belgian waffle, breakfast sampler, chicken and waffles, classic diner sandwiches, and burgers all fall under $20.
One favorite that can't be missed at EJ's Luncheonette is the sundaes. They are served in nostalgic ice cream glasses, cost about $13, and are filled with layers of ice cream, cakes, and other toppings. The milkshakes are just as good, which cost $9.95, and are perfectly thick and creamy.
(212) 472-0600
1271 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021, United States
Tom's Restaurant
If you've ever watched the TV show "Seinfeld", you know that one of the main set locations is a diner. These scenes took place at Tom's Restaurant, with the show showing the "restaurant" sign that still exists today, before it showed the characters "inside". Tom's Restaurant is a diner located in Morningside Heights, Manhattan, which is close to Columbia University — so it caters to students on a budget who need some good food. The interior is a complete no-frills, casual diner vibe. There's a counter with stationary stools, there are four-person booths with leather seats and dividers between each one, and some of the decor is Seinfeld-themed.
The menu is extensive, with most items falling between $10 and $20. A plate of pancakes or French toast is $12.60, a burger with fries is between $10 to $15, depending on what you get on it, and a plate of spaghetti with meat sauce is just $17.95. As a New Yorker reading these prices, this sounds like a great deal to me. Especially as I'm looking at the pictures on Google Maps that accompany people's reviews — the portions look hefty. Overall, for Seinfeld fans who want a nostalgic meal that doesn't cost a ton, Tom's is the place to go.
tomsrestaurant.net
(212) 864-6137
2880 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, United States
Court Square Diner
Across the East River, there's an area of Queens called Long Island City. It has a ton of high-rise buildings, chic restaurants, and a family-centered atmosphere. There, you can find Court Square Diner — a spot that's been open since 1946. The diner still has an old-school flair, with a retro look that was refurbished in 2009. The shape of the walls makes it feel like an old diner car, with cozy booths and counters for feasting.
The menu spans six pages, offering all-day breakfast along with classic lunch and dinner options as well. Most items fall between the $10 to $20 price range, with most of the plates featuring a large portion of food. For French toast that comes with ham, bacon, sausage, and two eggs, it will only cost $16.95. A cheese omelet with toast and home fries is $12.95, and an order of chicken fingers is just $11.45. I searched through photos customers shared online of their meals at Court Square Diner, and everything looks like it fills up the plate fully. You're definitely getting a great value for the amount of food you'll receive here.
(718) 392-1222
45-30 23rd St, Long Island City, NY 11101, United States
Westway Diner
One of my go-to spots in New York City is Westway Diner. It's located in Hell's Kitchen, which is close to the theatre district, but somehow there is never a long wait for a table despite its proximity to the high-volume tourist area. This is a spot that I go to with a group of friends if we want to sit and chat, enjoy a good meal, and not feel rushed by waitstaff to finish quickly.
Prices around the theatre district in New York tend to get inflated, simply because they can take advantage of tourists. Knowing this, I still think that Westway Diner has great prices. One of my favorite meals is the Hell's Kitchen Wrap, which has eggs, turkey sausage, jalapeños, cheese, and home fries served on the side. It only costs around $11, and for all of that food, I think it's such a steal. A lot of the sandwiches are great options as well. Many are under $10, and get heavily filled — especially the chicken salad and tuna salad sandwiches. Overall, I always leave Westway Diner feeling incredibly full, find the food to be top-tier, and it's one of the more affordable options in the theatre district.
(212) 582-7661
614 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Veselka
Not every single diner has to mainly serve American cuisine. Down in the East Village of Manhattan, there is a Ukrainian diner called Veselka that's been open since 1954. The family has also opened locations in Williamsburg, Grand Central Station, and Madison Square Garden. Those locations aren't all full-service diners, so if you want the original experience, head to the East Village.
Some of the most popular dishes here include latkas, which cost $22. The latka dish is a potato pancake, and you can choose various toppings that can go with it — all of which are very hearty and filling. The handmade pierogis are also a hit, which costs $20 for an order of eight. If you're in the mood for a cozy bowl of soup, there are Ukrainian classics like borscht, matzoh ball, and mushroom barley soup. These cost $13 for a bowl, or if you want it as a side dish, you can pay $7 for a cup. There are also a ton of breakfast options, like omelets, waffles, and more, for under $15. If you read reviews online of Veselka, one of the most common praises is how generous the portions are.
(212) 228-9682
144 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Squire's Diner
One of the cheapest menus on our diner list is Squire's Diner, located in the Financial District of Manhattan. Just by looking at it from the outside, it's a very unassuming spot — which many times can be an indicator of a killer menu and some truly tasty food. With over 1,000 ratings on Google Maps and 4.4 stars, it definitely seems like that's the case here. Customers say that the food exceeds their expectations, is delicious, and the portion sizes are satisfyingly large. Another major comment that people make is the general ambiance of the diner — where it's particularly warm and friendly, and has a great staff to top it off.
Most of the items on the menu at Squire's diner don't go above $18, and many of them lie around the $10 to $15 price range. For a large stack of pancakes, it'll cost you just $8.50, and to add eggs and your choice of breakfast meat, it's $14. Both prices offer great value for the amount of food you'll get. If you're visiting for lunch or dinner, there are a ton of quesadilla options, most of which cost $12.95. For something even more filling, a plate of salmon with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and a side of soup or salad is just $20. Great prices and great vibes make Squire's Diner a solid spot for a diner meal.
(212) 285-2600
80 Beekman St #1, New York, NY 10038
Three Decker Diner
Closing out this round-up with some of the lowest prices I've seen, we have Three Decker Diner located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. This is an area with a laid-back, residential atmosphere and many great mom-and-pop eateries. This diner in particular has a long history with the neighborhood, having opened back in 1945. It operates 24 hours Tuesday through Sunday, making it a great spot to end a night of bar-hopping in Brooklyn.
The extensive menu features some of the lowest prices that I've ever seen at a New York City restaurant. A large portion of the menu features items priced below $10, including sandwiches with sides, appetizers, pancakes, egg platters, macaroni and cheese, burritos, and more. The prices don't really creep up too much, with many dishes costing between $12 and $17. Now, don't think just because the pieces are great means they skimp on the serving size. As I scanned customer reviews, I saw that the dishes were very large, always filling up the plates, and customers would comment on the large portion sizes, too.
threedeckerdiner.com
(718) 389-6664
695 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Methodology
The value of food can be quite subjective around the country, but for someone who has lived in New York City for 10 years, I know a good deal when I see one. Especially since diners are meant to be on the cheaper side, I'm confident that the diners on this list fit the bill perfectly. I only included spots where 90% of the menu was under $20, and I kept a strong focus on menus that really fell in the $10 to $15 range. As for portions, I scanned online reviews to make sure customers repeatedly mentioned the diners serving large portions. I've actually been to many of the diners myself, so I was able to use my own judgment about the portion sizes, too.
Prices are as of the date of publication.