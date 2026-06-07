9 NYC Diners That Offer Huge Portions And Great Value

When most people think of the best diners around, they think of an affordable place to eat that offers a large menu, usually with generous portion sizes. They originally became popular across the country after World War II, and eventually dwindled as the '90s came to a close. Places like New Jersey and New York, however, have kept the notion of diners alive and well.

I've lived in New York City for 10 years, and I'd be lying if I said that I went to diners often. The problem is, NYC can get away with charging higher prices, including at diners. I remember back in 2010, I had visited the city and stopped at a diner for breakfast to start our day. I ordered a simple bowl of Cheerios with a cut-up banana on top, and it cost $12. Since that moment, I have always been wary of diners in the city, knowing they could easily take advantage of tourists and charge them an arm and a leg for something simple.

I decided to highlight 9 diners in New York City that offer generous portions while maintaining great value for the price. Some are locations I've been to myself and that have restored my trust in diners once again; others I have yet to visit. Without further ado, let's get dining.