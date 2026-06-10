Eating At Chain Restaurants Was Once So Simple — Now The 'Paradox Of Choice' Clouds Our Decisions

Have you ever been deciding where to eat and found yourself stuck in a cycle of flipping between a handful of options without settling? You would think that having so many restaurant choices would be a good thing. The paradox of choice is what makes this so hard. The more options you have, the less satisfied you feel when you finally pick something. It's not just you. It's a real phenomenon that has been studied.

According to Statista, there are over 279,000 fast food franchises in America. When you include all restaurants, that number rises to over one million, per the National Restaurant Association. Chain restaurants, in particular, seem to be everywhere, but this abundance is overwhelming for the average person. As the paradox of choice suggests, the cognitive effort needed to consider so many options can result in decision fatigue and eventually regret over whatever we choose. If you finally decide on burgers for dinner, you might finish them and wish you'd had tacos instead. The paradox can also prevent you from buying anything at all. Studies have shown people are more likely to purchase things when they have fewer options, and may choose nothing when there are too many. Trader Joe's capitalizes on this concept and it has proven successful for them.

Having thirty restaurant options forces you to consider things like menus, prices, and combos. The paradox of choice makes you start questioning what you really want and what would taste best. Even if you narrow it down to pizza, for instance, you might still struggle with which pizza place looks best — and then whether you want pepperoni, stuffed crust, or extra cheese. Huge menus can be just as taxing as deciding between a multitude of restaurant options.