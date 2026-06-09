Air Fryer Ribeye Creates A Ton Of Smoke Unless You Add One Tablespoon Of This

"Air fryer steak" is a phrase that can make a lot of people really uncomfortable. You're probably imagining a gray and rubbery hunk of meat. Worse yet, some people have even reported their air fryer starting to smoke when they tried preparing the steak. Well, we feel like we have to defend air fryer ribeye's honor — it can turn out surprisingly good with the embarrassingly simple fix of adding a tablespoon of water into the basket.

Ribeye is a heavily marbled cut. It's what makes it so good in the first place, but all that fat has to go somewhere when the heat hits. In a standard air fryer basket, rendered fat drips straight to the bottom (which is already very hot) and scorches on contact. That's your burning smell, and if it gets bad enough, you'll see smoke rolling out of the machine. All that smoke's going to rob the steak of all its flavor before it even finishes cooking. That's where water earns its keep.

Water cools the falling fat as it hits the hot surface and keeps fat from burning. Without any scorched fat, there would be no smoke, either. You also get the benefit of a gentle steam that keeps the steak succulent during cooking, too. The result is a ribeye that's more tender and far juicier than anything you'd expect from an air fryer steak.