This Idaho-Based Grocery Chain Has Fried Chicken Customers Rave About

When pressed for time and hankering for fried chicken, turning to your local grocery store can provide a surprisingly satisfying alternative to a homemade recipe. There are a number of grocery chains that make standout fried chicken, but one has been overlooked for far too long. Hailing from Idaho and filled with flavor, the Albertsons grocery chain might not be your first guess as to which store offers the best fried chicken, but customer praise places it as a clear winner.

In addition to being the absolute best grocery chain to shop at in the Pacific Northwest, several California-based Reddit forums shout out Albertsons for having top-tier fried chicken. Comments on a thread in the FoodLosAngeles Reddit forum unequivocally laud this store's selection. One Redditor mentions, "The Los Feliz Albertsons fried chicken is magnificent grocery store fried chicken." Another Redditor calls the poultry offering, "Deceptively good, especially fresh." A November 2025 LA Times article even calls out a specific Gardena, California location of the grocery chain for having the all-time best fried chicken.

One user in the Orange County Reddit community states, "Albertsons has legit fried chicken, probably the best out of any grocery store." While some customers criticize the chicken as being too salty, the consensus is that it's reliably tasty and a good value for the price. If you find yourself shopping around at this grocery chain, consider picking up a portion of fried chicken along with a few complementary sides for a full and fulfilling meal.