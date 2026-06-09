Bar Rescue: Whatever Happened To Second Base Bar & Grill

"Bar Rescue" is a popular Paramount Network reality show that follows entrepreneur and nightlife professional Jon Taffer as he turns around failing bars. Sadly, not every business that is featured on the show goes on to live a long life. Such is the case of the bikini and sports bar, Second Base Bar & Grill of Orange, California. But what exactly happened to this bar, and what caused it to be visited twice by Jon Taffer and the "Bar Rescue" crew?

The first time Jon Taffer stepped in to try and save Second Base Bar & Grill was in 2012, when the bar was known by a different name: Extremes Sports Bar & Grill. At the time, Extremes was far from the best sports bar in the Los Angeles area, with subpar cleanliness standards, managerial conflicts, and dwindling funds. It had many of the biggest red flags that should have had bar customers running out the door, and was the type of spot you'd want to visit only after carefully reviewing our list of the safest drinks to order at a dive bar.

Jon Taffer stepped in and did his thing, mediating the fractured relationship between the bar's owner and manager, implementing a refreshed food and beverage menu, bringing in new uniforms for the bartenders, giving the space a cosmetic touch-up, and changing the name, of course. The results were positive, if temporary. Jon Taffer and "Bar Rescue" returned to Second Base in 2015, marking the first time the show ever had to re-rescue a failing bar before the business ultimately closed its doors for good.