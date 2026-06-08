This Steakhouse Chain Poaches Steaks In Butter And Beef Tallow
Michelin-Starred chef Michael Mina has collected many accolades throughout his career, and his restaurant concept is a jewel in his culinary crown. The idea for Bourbon Steak began in California, where Mina took the idea of a classic American steakhouse and made it his own with creative signature offerings. As explained on Instagram, Bourbon Steak is particularly proud of its method and technique. "Each one of our steaks is slow poached in a warm bath of rendered beef tallow, clarified butter, and a blend of aromatic herbs and spices," the brand stated.
Though it may sound indulgent, cooking meat this way means fat gently poaches the protein, while allowing all of the seasonings to stick to each cut as it cooks. Rendered beef tallow emphasizes the meat's natural beefy flavor, and butter and seasonings build richness in every bite. Steaks are then finished on wood-burning grills stocked with hickory, cherrywood, and oak. Patrons have raved about the steak on TripAdvisor, citing their meals as amazing and incredible. "Really tasty and a nice mouth feel," described one fan on Instagram about a well-crusted, juicy ribeye.
Bourbon Steak is a cut above the rest
Bourbon Steak sources USDA prime beef and cuts are prepared by in-house butchers. Unlike traditional grilling methods that rely on high heat, the restaurant slow-poaches its steaks in rendered beef tallow and clarified butter before finishing them on the grill. This technique infuses each cut with flavor from the seasoned fat, and the meat cooks more evenly.
In addition to prime cuts and fresh seafood, restaurant menus are stocked with rare and vintage bourbons, proving Bourbon Steak is much more than just meat. It's not a cheap menu, though, with orders of black angus steak hanging around $100 (the 40-ounce, 40-day, dry-aged porterhouse clocks in at $275 in New York), but a prix fixe option (available from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.) can offer chef-selections for a more approachable $75 per person.
For many customers the prices are worth the experience, even if it is a splurge. "Fine dining at its best. The steak was delicious and cooked perfectly. I had the rib cap and highly recommend it. Definitely get the mac and cheese side, it's the best you'll ever have," wrote a pleased customer on TripAdvisor. "You can really tell they care about quality and customer experience," added another. Now in a dozen cities, Bourbon Steak is delighting visitors across the nation with premium dishes with chef Michael Mina's approach to cooking.