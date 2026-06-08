How Sam's Club Lets Buyers Bid For Unsold Kitchen Appliances
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When kitchen appliances don't find their forever homes through club warehouse or website sales, Sam's Club has another path for getting those unsold items back into circulation. Whether returns, excess inventory, or just items languishing on shelves for various reasons, they're likely headed to a business-to-business liquidation auction. Sam's Club works with B-Stock Solutions, an online liquidation marketplace where approved business buyers can bid on bulk lots for items, such as small or large kitchen appliances (as well as such as electronics, home goods, and more). For small business owners, resellers, or folks running discount stores, flea market booths, bin stores, or online shops, it's a handy way to get their hands on Sam's Club appliances in manageable quantities at greatly reduced prices.
To avoid confusion with past Sam's excess-inventory sales, it's worth noting that this current B2B liquidation auction through B-Stock is different from the past Sam's Club consumer auction site, which permanently closed on April 6, 2020. B-Stock is a major player in moving unsold retail inventory, and not just for Sam's Club. Major other retailers participate in these auctions as well, including Target, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and many more.
If you have or can get a resale certificate, typically issued per state, you could well be on your way to tapping excess kitchen-appliance inventory from a Sam's liquidation auction. Just be aware that these auctions typically involve pallet sales, which can include varying lot sizes, and may come in a range of conditions. The goal is for these appliances to eventually make their way from Sam's Club to liquidation auctions, and finally to secondary retailers who hopefully pass the savings along to everyday single-appliance shoppers like you and me.
What to expect from a Sam's Club liquidation auction
For kitchen-appliance buyers, the exact mix can change from auction to auction, so it's worth monitoring items going on sale. Sam's Club's B-Stock page lists appliances as one of the categories available through its liquidation marketplace, while B-Stock's broader marketplace separates "Major Appliances" and "Small Appliances" as categories. Buyers may see anything from small countertop kitchen appliances to larger household appliances, presumably including things like refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers, depending on current listings and auction manifests.
The items offered, whether appliances or otherwise, may be new unsold products or ones in varying conditions. However, B-Stock does have clearly defined categories, describing "new" as unsold merchandise with no signs of use; "like new" as unsold merchandise with a minimum amount of handling; and "refurbished" as appliances that have been repaired and restored to working condition, but may still show signs of wear. Other lots may be rated as used, fair, salvage, or of mixed condition, which B-Stock says can include items of "any quality," including salvage, unless stated otherwise. The packaging can also fall across the spectrum from sealed retail boxes to open, damaged, missing, or mixed packaging.
If you're wondering how this all compares to what Costco does with unsold kitchen appliances, guess what? They use the same B-Stock Solutions auction liquidators that Sam's Club does. For ordinary consumers wanting a single large or countertop appliance previously available at Sam's Club, the best bet is to shop on the secondary market through resellers who have purchased the larger pallets or truckloads from B-Stock. For traditional buyers going the standard warehouse-shopping route, here's a comparison between refrigerators at Costco versus Sam's Club, and a hot tip on a very popular countertop multi-cooker available at Sam's Club.