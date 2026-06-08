How Sam's Club Lets Buyers Bid For Unsold Kitchen Appliances

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When kitchen appliances don't find their forever homes through club warehouse or website sales, Sam's Club has another path for getting those unsold items back into circulation. Whether returns, excess inventory, or just items languishing on shelves for various reasons, they're likely headed to a business-to-business liquidation auction. Sam's Club works with B-Stock Solutions, an online liquidation marketplace where approved business buyers can bid on bulk lots for items, such as small or large kitchen appliances (as well as such as electronics, home goods, and more). For small business owners, resellers, or folks running discount stores, flea market booths, bin stores, or online shops, it's a handy way to get their hands on Sam's Club appliances in manageable quantities at greatly reduced prices.

To avoid confusion with past Sam's excess-inventory sales, it's worth noting that this current B2B liquidation auction through B-Stock is different from the past Sam's Club consumer auction site, which permanently closed on April 6, 2020. B-Stock is a major player in moving unsold retail inventory, and not just for Sam's Club. Major other retailers participate in these auctions as well, including Target, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and many more.

If you have or can get a resale certificate, typically issued per state, you could well be on your way to tapping excess kitchen-appliance inventory from a Sam's liquidation auction. Just be aware that these auctions typically involve pallet sales, which can include varying lot sizes, and may come in a range of conditions. The goal is for these appliances to eventually make their way from Sam's Club to liquidation auctions, and finally to secondary retailers who hopefully pass the savings along to everyday single-appliance shoppers like you and me.