The Biggest Kosher Salt Myth You Probably Believe (But Shouldn't)

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Food myths abound regardless of the type of food or the way it's prepared — even more so when involving one of the most ancient, widespread, edible substances known to man: salt. The simple white substance is even more intriguing and mythical due to its use as a life-changing food preservative, its role in religious observances, and its value as a component of currency and trade in centuries past. That's why it's no surprise that, like false facts about salt in general, a specific myth about kosher salt endures, one we've all likely believed at some point, even if subconsciously.

It involves the actual name of what we know as "kosher salt," easily assumed to be self-explanatory as a salt that's been certified as kosher or even ritually blessed or treated as such. But the name is more than a little misleading. It would be more accurate to call the coarse, white crystals "koshering" salt, because its traditional job is to make meat kosher by drawing out the blood. This type of salt is now commonplace in home kitchens and restaurants, regardless of religious affiliations or desires to "purify" meat.

That said, the name remains, and kosher salt is still used to facilitate Jewish dietary laws in which consuming blood from meat or poultry is prohibited. Properly slaughtered kosher animals still need to go through a process that removes remaining blood before the meat is eaten. One traditional way to make that happen is to soak the meat in water, then drain and cover it with coarse salt, letting it sit so the salt can pull out blood, and then thoroughly washing the salt away. In other words, kosher salt got its name because its specific coarse composition was well-suited to the required koshering process.