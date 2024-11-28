10 False Facts About Salt You Should Unlearn Today

There's no denying that salt is one of the most common ingredients in the kitchen. Wholly versatile and boasting an infinite shelf life, it's somewhat of a culinary all-rounder, acting as a flavor enhancer, balancer, and preservative all in one. However, despite how often salt is used by so many of us around the world, it is also one of the most commonly misunderstood ingredients. It's fair to say that there's a significant amount of misinformation when it comes to salt, from how it affects your health to when and how to use it in recipes. While some of these misconceptions hold some merit, such as the general notion that cutting back on excessive sodium consumption is a good idea, much of what you might have heard about salt is, in fact, false.

Though it's easy to think of salt as something to be avoided to maintain a balanced diet or as a humble seasoning with the sole purpose of making your food more savory, there's a lot more to this ingredient than you realize, and you may actually have been using it wrong until now. With a little understanding of what salt can (and can't) do, as well as how and when you should be using it, you can better unlock the broad potential of this humble crystal without falling for any myths.