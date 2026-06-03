The Seafood Chain That's Leaving Manhattan After 23 Years

As Bob Dylan sings, "the times, they are a-changing," and that's always true for New York City's bustling Times Square. From the flicker of every electric billboard to the constant flow of tourists, it's always ever-shifting and evolving. Even the businesses that become fixtures of the Square come and go — and after over two decades, Red Lobster announced plans to close its Times Square location on June 14.

While the Manhattan mainstay joins other Red Lobster locations closing their doors, the company cited issues specific to the iconic location, and largely beyond the chain's control, as its reasons behind the decision. The high-rise building that Red Lobster anchors, known as 5 Times Square, has been undergoing extensive construction, which has severely affected the restaurant's accessibility and exposure to foot traffic.

Not only that, but the 38-story building is being converted from office space to residential apartments, which the chain expects will further complicate matters over the long haul. In a statement, the company said to NRN, "Times Square has been an important chapter in Red Lobster's history, and this was a difficult decision." But Red Lobster has bigger fish to fry beyond construction in NYC.