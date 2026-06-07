If Your Kitchen Has Oak Cabinets, Avoid This Paint Shade Like The Plague

Designing any element of a home can be an extremely overwhelming process, but perhaps no room poses as many challenges as the kitchen. Not only do you need to decide on minute features, like hardware and paint colors, you also need to think about placement, appliances, and consider a wide variety of materials for everything from countertops to cupboard doors. If you decide on oak for the latter, then we can at least tell you one thing you should avoid: yellow walls.

Oak naturally contains a lot of yellow and orange undertones, and bright, yellow paint can draw them out in the worst ways. The colors will compete against each other, which can make the room feel overwhelming and one dimensional. It creates a harsh, jarring effect that feels very loud, and while some '90s color schemes deserve a comeback, this one can make your kitchen feel dated.

Designers like to follow what's known as the 60-30-10 rule, which basically calls for a room to have one dominant color that covers 60% of the space, one secondary color for 30% of the space, and a final pop of color that takes up just 10% of the palette. If you have a paint on the walls that's accentuating the warm tones of the cabinets, rather than offsetting them, you're not going to strike that balance and the room will have an incohesive finish.