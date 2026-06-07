Bartenders Can't Stand When Customers Sit In This One Spot

It shouldn't need to be said, but whenever possible, avoid ticking off your bartender. Working in the service industry is often tough at the best of times, and while you may be enjoying a pleasant evening out, serving drinks all night to a packed house can be an exhausting and stressful endeavor, so you should try not to add unnecessary aggravation. Just as restaurant servers have certain customer behaviors they could live without, one source of frustration for bartenders is when drinkers insist on sitting in a particular spot — directly in front of what is known as the bar's well.

The well is the area underneath the bar stocked with the most commonly used drink ingredients, ice, and bottles of less expensive liquor (if you ask for a vodka and Coke but fail to specify the brand, the bartender will likely reach into the well for the cheap stuff). The well is the part of the bar that the bartender will return to most often, and some customers seem to know it — that's why they set up shop there, rendering their presence inescapable.

Speaking as a former bartender, I remember the bane of well-sitters all too well. In addition to essentially invading a bartender's personal space, in my experience, well-sitters are often under the impression their drinks should come with free conversation, even if you're otherwise busy making a round of Bloody Marys. There's nothing wrong with some friendly chat between bartender and customer, but it should be natural, not forced. To put it in context for those who've never tended bar, imagine putting in a shift at your job while a complete stranger leans over your shoulder, talking incessantly, knowing this must be politely indulged, lest you be considered rude.