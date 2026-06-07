Bartenders Can't Stand When Customers Sit In This One Spot
It shouldn't need to be said, but whenever possible, avoid ticking off your bartender. Working in the service industry is often tough at the best of times, and while you may be enjoying a pleasant evening out, serving drinks all night to a packed house can be an exhausting and stressful endeavor, so you should try not to add unnecessary aggravation. Just as restaurant servers have certain customer behaviors they could live without, one source of frustration for bartenders is when drinkers insist on sitting in a particular spot — directly in front of what is known as the bar's well.
The well is the area underneath the bar stocked with the most commonly used drink ingredients, ice, and bottles of less expensive liquor (if you ask for a vodka and Coke but fail to specify the brand, the bartender will likely reach into the well for the cheap stuff). The well is the part of the bar that the bartender will return to most often, and some customers seem to know it — that's why they set up shop there, rendering their presence inescapable.
Speaking as a former bartender, I remember the bane of well-sitters all too well. In addition to essentially invading a bartender's personal space, in my experience, well-sitters are often under the impression their drinks should come with free conversation, even if you're otherwise busy making a round of Bloody Marys. There's nothing wrong with some friendly chat between bartender and customer, but it should be natural, not forced. To put it in context for those who've never tended bar, imagine putting in a shift at your job while a complete stranger leans over your shoulder, talking incessantly, knowing this must be politely indulged, lest you be considered rude.
You may find yourself in the splash zone
Sitting in front of the well may be unavoidable if the bar is busy and there is no other seating available, but if the place is quiet, be aware that bartenders find well-sitting to be an even greater faux pas. On the subreddit r/bartending, one user asked why customers insist on sitting directly in front of the well, commenting, "I get it, sort of? It's a fun show and all but if the entire bar is empty go sit 4 seats down so I can enjoy your presence."
Some responses suggested making sure there were no barstools in front of the well to discourage this, but many bemoaned the fact that customers will invariably drag their seats over to this mysteriously popular spot. Another bartender added, "I would normally respond to this by squeezing the juiciest lime in my fruit tray towards them. 9 out of 10 times, they would get the hint." Whenever this tactic provoked complaints, the bartender would pointedly ask the customer if they had ever been to Sea World: "Would you sit in Shamu's splash zone and expect not to get wet?"
Not sitting in front of the well is a simple, easy way of showing your bartender some respect and consideration, which all service workers deserve, but it's also a good way to ensure you get the best service possible. If you'd like to know other ways of getting into a bartender's good graces, you might like to consult our guide on how to get treated like one of the bar's regulars, even on your first visit.