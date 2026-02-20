I Was A Bartender For 3 Years. Here's How To Get Treated Like A Regular (Even On Your First Visit)

Getting treated like one of the regulars requires you to transcend that customer and service worker relationship a bit. The biggest thing that sets a regular apart from the average customer is that they see the bartender as a whole person — maybe even a friend — and not just a worker. To fast-track this relationship a bit, start by making friendly conversation. One of my favorite things to be asked by a customer was if any other customers had been particularly rude or odd during my shift that day. It's a question that creates an instant camaraderie and breaks the mold of bland small talk. Make sure to do a temperature check, though, as some bartenders may not want to chit-chat and will appreciate you picking up on that. The emotional labor that bartenders are expected to perform — especially women bartenders — is nearly as much work, if not more than, the actual tending of the bar, so don't equate an introverted bartender or quiet energy as poor service.

After establishing some sincere conversation, gifting your bartender a little treat or trinket can be a great way to make you stand out and show off your personality a bit. This might not work for every bartender, but it's at the very least going to be a good story for them to tell later, and it's sure to get you remembered if you ever come back to that bar. And, last but not least, being kind to all of the staff at the bar will do wonders when it comes to how your bartender feels about you. Bar and restaurant staff often end up being like family to one another, so make sure your politeness extends to everyone working.