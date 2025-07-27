If You Order Your Drink Like This, You Might Be Sending The Wrong Message

When first approached by a server or bartender when dining out, you'll likely be greeted and given a rundown of the restaurant concept and menu. It's polite to take a moment to acknowledge your server before jumping right into your drink order. No one is faulting you for wanting a cocktail, but it is an undeniable fact that the answer to "Hello and welcome," is not: "A dirty martini with extra olives."

If the chef is the brain and backbone of a restaurant, then the servers and bartenders are the heart, the arms, and the legs. And as much as it is their job to create a pleasant dining experience for guests, there are certain niceties and etiquette that should be extended to restaurant staff (although there are many restaurant etiquette rules that are laughable). If you forgo this expected performance of decorum when ordering a drink, intentionally or not, you may be setting your entire dining experience off on the wrong foot.

This first interaction with the person who will be hand delivering all of your food, beverages, and extra napkins for the meal is critical. Restaurant consultant at Savory Hospitality, Salar Sheik, explained to The Takeout that hospitality is somewhat of a two-way street, and how you interact with your server matters. He shared, "When a server greets you with a friendly 'Hello, how are you?' it's a small but important gesture of hospitality. Ignoring that and jumping straight into your order can suggest you're not interested in engaging respectfully — it's like cutting someone off mid-sentence."