The Saltiest Taco Bell Burrito On The Menu Also Boasts The Highest Protein

If red meat isn't your thing, rejoice that there's also a version on the menu that puts chicken inside the tortilla instead of steak. There's no need to worry about missing out on that jolt of amino acids either, because coincidentally, it also packs 28 grams of protein.

The customization doesn't stop there. You can upgrade your own Grilled Cheese Burrito with Steak or Chicken with many other ingredients, and that's before you even consider all of Taco Bell's sauces — each of which pack a little more sodium. Add guacamole to slide in some smooth avocado, which can tame down the saltiness. For a kick of spice, add some jalapeños, which coincidentally up the sodium levels because they're pickled. Earthy flavors come in the form of black beans or refried beans, which boost both the sodium and the protein content. To neutralize the saltiness — and get your veggies in — vegetable add-ons include potatoes, purple cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. If you don't have an aversion to cilantro, you might consider adding in some pico de gallo.

Perhaps the most out-of-the-box upgrade is seasoned fries, which alone, already pack a lot of sodium. They've become so popular as an inside-the-tortilla ingredient that it's a part of Taco Bell's highlighted "customer creation," the Steak & Fries Grilled Cheese Burrito. The beauty of Taco Bell's customization is that you can mix and match the available ingredients to tweak a burrito as you prefer, whether you're craving salt, looking for a protein boost, or otherwise.