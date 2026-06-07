Here's How Long Leftover Baby Back Ribs Last In The Fridge

When you're cooking baby back ribs, you're usually going all in. Whether you're firing up the grill or opting for the oven, it just makes sense to cook a full rack (or two or three). So depending on how well you judge your appetite or barbecue turnout, you might end up with leftovers.

This isn't exactly a problem for anyone who loves ribs, but in the interests of food safety, you should know just how long you can store them. As with storing any leftover meats in the fridge, the USDA recommends keeping baby back ribs a maximum of three to four days, but they should be eaten sooner for the best taste. This time frame is a general rule of thumb but won't guarantee that ribs are still safe to eat — even if it's only been a day or two since you made them. Knowing the signs of spoilage is the key to avoiding food poisoning.

Smell is usually the best indicator of freshness. The ribs should only smell of the homemade baby back rib dry rub you used, or the smoke from the grill. Any sour, eggy, or generally unpleasant smell is a sign they've turned bad. The texture should be as firm as when the ribs were cooked, and any mushiness or sliminess (that can't be explained by the sauce) signals bacterial growth. With cooked ribs, a change in color is harder to spot, but a grey or green tinge means it's time for the trash.