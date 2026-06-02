My Go-To Denver Coffee Shop For Amazing Food And Late-Night Boozy Sundaes

Given its location at Denver's busy intersection of North Grant Street and East 6th Avenue, it's easy to drive right past Lil Coffea Shop. I've lived nearby in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for almost a year now, and only discovered this hidden gem a few months ago. Since then, I've become totally obsessed with this tiny, offbeat, and awesome cafe.

Lil Coffea Shop has two locations: one on Downing Street in the Wash Park neighborhood, and the other on East 6th Avenue, which is my go-to spot. Lil Coffea Shop is owned by Simeran Baidwan, the entrepreneur behind the highly successful Little India franchise –- an Indian/fusion concept with multiple locations across Denver, including an outpost just behind Lil Coffea Shop. I love supporting locally owned businesses, and with Lil Coffea Shop pouring out delicacies like the Cookie Butter Delight Latte and the White Chocolate Cherry Mocha right in my neighborhood, that's not hard to do. Lil Coffea Shop also supports other local businesses by carrying their products in the store.

Being my favorite among Denver coffee shops, I regularly visit Lil Coffea Shop to grab a few of the pastries — which are sourced from the local chain Olive & Finch — to snack on while I work from home. Lil Coffea Shop gets its coffee from Huckleberry Roasters, and I recently noticed that the rotating scoop selection comes from none other than Cap Hill's very own Liks Ice Cream. From its awesome staff to its killer custom coffee creations to its open-24-hours model, Lil Coffea Shop is a paragon of edible wonder.