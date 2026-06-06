You Don't Need A Grill — BBQ Pork Chops Are Easy Right On The Stovetop

There are plenty of proteins worth grilling, from plump, juicy brats to succulent beef burgers. One of the best, though, may be pork chops. This subtly sweet protein has plenty of moisture, and does well being seared on the grill and finished over indirect heat. This method, combined with a great brine, locks in the juice and helps keep your chops perfectly seasoned and practically begging to get smothered in your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce.

However, not all times of the year are suitable for outdoor grilling. If you're craving the flavor of grilled pork chops in the depths of winter or when it's too wet to pull the grill out, consider making them at home on the stovetop. Both bone-in and boneless chops work for this hack. Once your chops are well-seasoned, get a grill pan ripping-hot (we recommend cast iron). To ensure the chops sear rather than steam, be sure to dry them well with a towel before placing them on the skillet. In a matter of minutes, your pork chops will be finished cooking (just make sure you get an internal temperature reading of 145 degrees Fahrenheit). We also recommend adding your barbecue sauce during the last few minutes of cooking so the sugars in it will caramelize, but not burn, yielding a sweeter-tasting chop — all without the grill.