You Don't Need A Grill — BBQ Pork Chops Are Easy Right On The Stovetop
There are plenty of proteins worth grilling, from plump, juicy brats to succulent beef burgers. One of the best, though, may be pork chops. This subtly sweet protein has plenty of moisture, and does well being seared on the grill and finished over indirect heat. This method, combined with a great brine, locks in the juice and helps keep your chops perfectly seasoned and practically begging to get smothered in your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce.
However, not all times of the year are suitable for outdoor grilling. If you're craving the flavor of grilled pork chops in the depths of winter or when it's too wet to pull the grill out, consider making them at home on the stovetop. Both bone-in and boneless chops work for this hack. Once your chops are well-seasoned, get a grill pan ripping-hot (we recommend cast iron). To ensure the chops sear rather than steam, be sure to dry them well with a towel before placing them on the skillet. In a matter of minutes, your pork chops will be finished cooking (just make sure you get an internal temperature reading of 145 degrees Fahrenheit). We also recommend adding your barbecue sauce during the last few minutes of cooking so the sugars in it will caramelize, but not burn, yielding a sweeter-tasting chop — all without the grill.
Tasty ways to serve these 'barbecued' pork chops
These pork chops are more versatile than you may have thought. Although you might rule them as a one-trick pony, simply because they're already smothered in a sauce, this is one pork chop recipe that you can elevate by switching out that glaze. A store-bought sauce, especially one with apple cider vinegar, molasses, or honey, will balance the sweetness of the pork and a savory side, like garlic sweet potato mash. However, you could also go for a zingy Eastern Carolina-style sauce, which would add brightness while also letting the pork speak for itself.
You can also take some inspiration from these pork chop recipes if you need some help building out your plate. We all know that pork and applesauce are an excellent combination, but pan-searing the pork with a parsnip-apple puree would add an upscale touch that will complement the sweetness of the barbecue sauce. You could even stuff the pork chops with an apple chutney and pair them with a hickory barbecue sauce for extra dimension.