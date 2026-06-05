Your Gin And Tonic Is Missing This Simple Ingredient
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The gin and tonic is one of the most iconic cocktails ever created, yet it is still one of the simplest ones to make. The combination of floral, juniper-forward gin and bubbly, subtly bitter tonic water is a winner in every sense of the word. Though it remains a two-ingredient cocktail, that hasn't stopped folks from trying to put their own spin on it.
Toby Maloney, co-author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," creates a "sessionable" gin and tonic sipper by preparing it in a pint glass, recommending either a London dry gin or a floral, new-world rendition, before adding the other component, tonic water (he prefers Fever Tree, and our reviewer thought it was the best tonic water brand, too), and a splash of soda water. These might all seem like normal additions, down to the squeeze of lime juice and citrus twist, but Maloney does add one unique ingredient to his that may surprise you: Peychaud's bitters.
Peychaud's may be familiar to you if you like drinking classic Sazeracs, and based on its clovey, anise-like, and enticing aromatic profile, it's easy to see how it could add depth to a classic G&T too. It's important to use Peychaud's here specifically, as it has a lighter and less robust body than a brand like Angostura bitters, which are popular in another classic cocktail: the old fashioned. Maloney only adds a few dashes of Peychaud's to his drink, which is important, as it can otherwise overpower the other elements.
Other ingredients to try in your G&T
The gin and tonic is just as happy being kept simple or experimented with. Some of the tastiest ways to upgrade it include botanicals like elderflower liqueur, fresh herbs (like muddled mint or thyme), or warming spices like cinnamon. The key with building any cocktail is to not distract too much from the flavor of the spirit and the mixer — which is precisely why Peychaud's bitters work. You could build on this by adding spices, like chai or cloves, to play off the bitters' aroma and flavor. If you want to stay in the bitters camp but opt for something more refreshing, try fruit-forward bitters (like grapefruit), paired with a fresh fruit or citrus garnish.
Grapefruit is yet another ingredient that author Toby Maloney recommends adding to this libation. "If you have a bit of grapefruit banging about, donate some of its juice to the cause," he says. This floral, bright addition would give you a Paloma-meets-gin vibe, just without the back-of-mouth burn of the tequila-based sipper.