Your Gin And Tonic Is Missing This Simple Ingredient

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The gin and tonic is one of the most iconic cocktails ever created, yet it is still one of the simplest ones to make. The combination of floral, juniper-forward gin and bubbly, subtly bitter tonic water is a winner in every sense of the word. Though it remains a two-ingredient cocktail, that hasn't stopped folks from trying to put their own spin on it.

Toby Maloney, co-author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," creates a "sessionable" gin and tonic sipper by preparing it in a pint glass, recommending either a London dry gin or a floral, new-world rendition, before adding the other component, tonic water (he prefers Fever Tree, and our reviewer thought it was the best tonic water brand, too), and a splash of soda water. These might all seem like normal additions, down to the squeeze of lime juice and citrus twist, but Maloney does add one unique ingredient to his that may surprise you: Peychaud's bitters.

Peychaud's may be familiar to you if you like drinking classic Sazeracs, and based on its clovey, anise-like, and enticing aromatic profile, it's easy to see how it could add depth to a classic G&T too. It's important to use Peychaud's here specifically, as it has a lighter and less robust body than a brand like Angostura bitters, which are popular in another classic cocktail: the old fashioned. Maloney only adds a few dashes of Peychaud's to his drink, which is important, as it can otherwise overpower the other elements.