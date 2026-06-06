The Best Type Of Cocktail Lime Juice, According To An Expert

The sheer versatility of lime juice extends from the kitchen — where it can be employed in everything from a Cuban mojo marinade to a comforting Key lime pie — to the cocktail bar. If you are mixing up a batch of lime-forward cocktails, however, should you go the way of convenience and pick up a bottle of lime juice at the grocery store, or instead slice up some limes and freshly squeeze them yourself?

According to Total Wine & More chief mixologist and spirits educator Molly Horn, there's no competition. "Almost all the time," she says, "it is best to use fresh lime juice, as it has a much brighter and naturally zesty-sweet flavor that is less overpowering than shelf stable options." That said, Horn notes this advice depends on the quality of your limes, urging cocktail-makers to consider where the limes came from, their ripeness or lack thereof, and how in season they are.

Going for fresh lime juice doesn't mean sacrificing convenience entirely, however. If you have some limes which are not yet perfectly ripe, but are not in need of all their juice at once, Horn suggests juicing them all anyway and freezing whatever's left in an ice cube tray before moving it into a Tupperware. "Depending on your ice cube tray," Horn explains, "two cubes would be more than enough for a couple cocktails, so you can just pop two out at the beginning of the day and put them in a container in your fridge in the morning and have fresh lime juice ready by cocktail hour!"