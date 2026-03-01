In Florida, Color Tells You Everything About Key Lime Pie

For as long as we can remember, a sweet and tart Key lime pie has always come in that signature shade of light green. It's the color you find in most bakeries and seaside cafes, the one that has you immediately going: "That's a Key lime pie!" after one look. As it turns out, this is not the case everywhere. In its home state, Florida, an authentic Key lime pie is actually defined by a custardy yellow hue.

Contrary to common misconception, Key lime pie isn't green by default. This long-held belief stems all the way back to the early 20th century, when Florida tourism started booming, and the pie became a visitor staple. Tourists conflated the green color of Key lime with the color of the pie. Meanwhile, yellow versions were dismissed as many thought they had been made from lemon. As a result, sellers adapted by lacing it with artificial food coloring to match customers' expectations.

In truth, Key limes are only green at first, but later on turn yellow when they ripen, and the juice is often clear and colorless. This renders it impossible to achieve that green hue naturally. Realistically, Key lime pie is creamy yellow, primarily from the egg yolks that are mixed with sweetened condensed milk and lime juice. This is also the reason Trader Joe's Key lime pie is yellow, not green.