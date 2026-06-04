The Alarming Ice Cream Shop Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore

The nostalgia of old-fashioned ice cream parlors is hard to resist, whether genuine throwbacks to years gone by or modern versions inspired by the past. Spots filled with huge tubs and metal scoops of fresh ice cream, offering a parade of different flavors and toppings. There's also the aromas of subtly sweet caramelized sugar, fresh dairy, vanilla, and the toasty warmth of house-made waffle cones.

What if those well-loved scents were missing, replaced by something decidedly unpleasant? That's enough to toss nostalgia right out the window, while also raising serious red flags. We turned to an expert, Brian Labus, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, UNLV School of Public Health, to explain why bad smells in an ice cream parlor should be alarming.

"Bad smells indicate that there is a problem somewhere that needs to be taken care of, but clearly hasn't been," he says. "It could be caused by anything from spoiled or rotting food, dead rodents, to issues with the sewer system. The more complicated the ice cream shop, the more things that can go wrong. A place that is scooping ice cream into cones is going to be very different than one that has a full food menu as well."

If there's a sulphuric aroma, that's another issue. "Sulphuric smells typically come from sewer gas, and indicate an issue with the plumbing system," he explains. "It could be something as simple as a drain clog or a grease trap that needs to be cleaned out, or it could be something a lot more serious and expensive to repair."